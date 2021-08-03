INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Tyler and Ellireese Niday each won championships and took home three medals from the 2021 USA Diving Junior National Championships that ended Tuesday at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Tyler earned gold medals in the 16-18 boys 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events and won silver on Tuesday on platform.
In her first Junior Nationals, Niday won a gold, a silver and bronze medal in the 11-and-under age group.
Beck Gregory also took a bronze medal in helping Moss Farms Diving turn in a strong Junior Nationals performance.
In the team standings, the Moss Farms boys finished in first place with 103 points. Mission Viejo was second with 74 points.
The Moss Farms girls were ninth.
Overall, the Diving Tigers finished third with 152 points behind Mission Viejo, which had 188 points, and The Woodlands Diving Academy, which had 166.
The Junior National Championships drew 569 divers representing 48 teams to Indianapolis.
Moss Farms sent a club-record 19 divers to the championships.
“It was a special, special week,” Moss Farms coach John Fox said. “Especially when you consider all the hard work that the athletes and coaches put in.
“I really didn’t think we would be in this position until 2024. So it was really exciting.”
And those expecting championship-caliber diving from Tyler were not disappointed.
Fresh off his performances at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, where he qualified for three events and reached the finals in two, the 17-year-old Colquitt countian took first place on both springboards.
Tuesday’s platform event was won by Tyler Wills of Ripest Diving with a score of 623.70.
Tyler was second with a 604.90.
Moss Farms divers Bo Bridges and Nolan Lewis were 10th and 12th respectively in the platform finals.
Tyler’s finals score 3-meter springboard was 705.30, leaving Jack Matthews of Miami Diving in second place, 57.40 points back at 647.90.
Maxwell Miller, Tyler’s synchro partner at the Olympic Team Trials, was sixth. Miller represents The Woodlands (Texas) Diving Academy.
Tyler won his second championship in as many days on Monday, claiming the boys 16-18 boys 1-meter title.
The Indiana University-bound Tyler scored a 563.85 in the 1-meter finals.
Matthews took the silver medal again on 1-meter.
On the way to winning two gold medals and a silver medal, Tyler punctuated his performance by scoring six 10s.
In 11-and-under girls, Niday took gold on platform, silver on 3-meter and bronze on 1-meter.
The 9-year-old Niday took the platform championship in her first event in her first Junior Nationals.
After her first-place finish in the event at the Zone Championships, held at Moose Moss Aquatic Center in June, Niday was prequalified to the semifinals, where she finished first with a 201.60.
She won in the finals with a 195.10, giving Moss Farms coach John Fox his first national champion.
Mallory Worobel of The Woodlands (Texas) Diving Academy, was second, 6.75 points back.
Niday added to her medal count the next day, earning a silver on the 3-meter springboard.
Worobel took first on 3-meter, finishing 5.5 points in front of Niday.
Niday took her third medal when she finished third on 1-meter.
Barbara Chen of El Monte, Calif.’s Arrow Dive Club took first and Evelyn Wang of the Pacific Diving Academy of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., was second.
Niday finished just 5.20 points behind the gold medal winner.
She is the daughter of former Moss Farms and University of Tennessee diver Lauryn McCalley and Mark Niday.
McCalley Niday also was a Junior National champion for Moss Farms.
Gregory won his bronze medal when he placed third in the 11-and-under boys platform final.
His score of 160.35 was just 6.15 points shy of a silver medal finish.
Gregory also qualified for finals on 1-meter and 3-meter, finishing fifth in both events.
Other Diving Tigers who reached the finals included:
• Selah Huante, who was fifth on platform, eighth on 1-meter and ninth on 3-meter in the 11-and-under age boys group.
• Charles Stevens, who was eighth on platform and 10th on 3-meter in 11-and-under boys.
• Amelia Gregory, who was seventh in 11-and-under girls platform.
• Austin Leigh Taylor, who was ninth in 11-and-under girls 1-meter.
