MOULTRIE - Last Saturday, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation authority hosted their inaugural Bike Rodeo, which took place at Goff Complex.
The Colquitt County Cycling Club (C4) partnered with MCCPRA to make this event possible.
“We had about 30 attendees,” said Maggie Davidson, the Executive Director at the MCCPRA. “I think it went really well. I was impressed with the educational information provided by our partners.”
During the event, Georgia Safe Routes and Georgia Bikes provided bike safety and education while Trek-Tallahassee supplied bike maintenance.
Also in attendance to help promote safe cycling, especially near streets, were the Sheriff’s Department as well as the City of Moultrie.
Key Club also sent volunteers to assist.
Bikes and helmets were provided by Dr. Holly Van De Voort and Dr’s April and Marty Mathis.
“We think the event was successful,” said Davisdon. “We are looking forward to doing it again next year.”
