The Moultrie-Colquitt County boys 12-and-under Gold all-stars defeated St. Simons 7-5 on Wednesday in their Georgia Recreation and Park Association's state tournament opener.
Gold will play Lyons at 10 a.m. Thursday in its next winners' bracket game.
Moultrie Black also won its 12-and-under opener, defeating host Effingham County 15-0, but lost its second game 9-0 to Wayne County.
Moultrie Black will face Garden City at noon Thursday in a losers' bracket game.
Colquitt County's 10-and-under all-stars lost 19-3 to Lyons and 11-0 to Sumter County in the double-elimination tournament in Sumter County and will finish seventh.
The Colquitt County 10-and-under girls all-star team has won two of its first three state tournament games.
After defeating Swainsboro-Emanuel County 16-13 in their opener, the Colquitt County all-stars fell to Lyons 15-0.
After rebounding to defeat Effingham County 27-3, Colquitt County will play Swainsboro-Emanuel at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Colquitt County 14-and-under all-stars lost their state tournament opener to Lyons and will play again at 10 a.m Thursday.
Colquitt County's 8-and-under girls all-stars dropped their first two state tournament games, losing to 15-0 to Effingham County and 30-15 to Coffee-Douglas County.
