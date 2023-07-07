MOULTRIE. Ga. - The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the 2023 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship during the week of June 22-25.
This is the first time the team has been able to attend Nationals able since 2019, right before Covid pandemic.
The meet was held in the Duke Energy Center.
“It was our girls first time to compete at a YMCA-only meet,” said Coach Dawn Harrell. “Our gymnasts, coaches and families enjoyed this challenge competing against new girls that we have not seen at the other meets we have attended this season.”
There were 1,605 gymnasts representing 77 YMCA clubs at the meet.
“Our Level 6 girls were the first to compete and they had a great meet,” Harvell said. “They worked extremely hard the month leading up to Nationals and you could see their improvements.”
Bella Raleigh, in JR B, was our leader with an All Around (AA) score of 36.90 for 1st place. She also placed 5th on vault, 9.00, 1st on bars, 9.20 (personal best), 1st on beam, 9.20 (personal best), and 3rd on floor, 9.50 (personal best).
Eliza Jane Reagan, in JR A, placed 8th in the AA with a 35.675. She also placed 7th on vault, 8.75, had a personal best on beam, 8.90, and 5th on floor, 9.475 (personal best).
Kayla Scroggins, in SR B, placed 7th on vault with an 8.75.
“In the third session of the day, the silver team’s strongest event at this meet was on the bars,” said Coach Becky Reagan. “All of the gymnasts scored a 9.075 or higher.”
Adysen Hall, in JR A, placed 1st in the AA with a 37.45. She also placed 1st on vault, 9.35, 3rd on bars, 9.35, 1st on beam, 9.65, and 4th on floor, 9.10.
Khloe Booth, in JR B, placed 2nd in the AA with a 36.875. She also placed 2nd on vault, 9.225, 6th on bars, 9.25, 1st on beam, 9.55 (personal best), and tied for 7th on floor.
Julianne Carson, in JR B, placed 6th on vault, 9.05, and 2nd on bars, 9.525.
Maddy Booth, in JR A, had a very good bar routine with a score of 9.075 and scored a 34.625.
Not able to go was Kinsley Kelley, who cut her hand the night before they were to leave.
Iella Key also was not able to attend due to a family emergency.
They were both greatly missed and a great asset to the team.
Ansley Key, who would have competed on the second day first session, was unable to attend. She sprained her ankle at practice two weeks before she was due to compete. When she has healed we will begin working toward the next season.
Ansley is our only Xcel Platinum at this time.
In the third session that day, Lylah Anderson competed as an Xcel Gold scoring an AA of 35.30. She placed 2nd on bars, 9.45 and scored a 9.40 on floor. She will be working toward Level 4 for the new season.
