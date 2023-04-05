MOULTRIE, Ga. – Jay Ward has a challenging task ahead of him.
After clocking his thousand hours as a Colquitt County High School Packer (2016-2019) and Louisiana State University Tiger (2019-2023), Ward announced his entry in the 2023 NFL Draft last December and participated in the NFL Combine held March 3.
Now, Ward’s only task remaining is to sit around and wait while his agent Kevin Conner, CEO and President of Universal Sport and Entertainment Management LLC, advocates on his behalf to help him reach his ultimate goal of signing with one of the 32 NFL teams.
“Waiting seems the hardest part,” said Ward. “You know what high school you are going to and can choose your college, but in the draft you go where you go.”
The 2023 NFL Draft, the 88th annual, is scheduled for April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
During the combine in Indianapolis, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back received a prospect grade of 6.18 — good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.
“It’s a lifelong dream,” said Ward when asked what it felt like to participate in the combine. “Once you get out there you just feel like a kid again. Watching everyone run around and participating. I was starstruck and fully caught up in the moment.”
He completed the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.53 seconds, had a vertical jump of 34.5 inches, a broad jump of 11 feet, 0 inch and completed 16 bench presses with the required 225 pounds.
“Everyone watches the 40,” said Ward. “They want to know how fast you are.”
“We were just talking about that last week,” said Dextra Polite, Ward’s position coach at Colquitt County, when asked if Ward was at a disadvantage after his 40-yard dash result. “He can easily overcome that by just using his smarts on the field.”
Ward reported that despite all the eyes watching him, he is confident in his final numbers.
There were two events Ward did not participate in during the Combine — 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. He completed those at Pro Days, but the results have yet to be released on nfl.com.
“I hope to be picked in the third or fourth round,” said Ward, whose draft projection pick is the seventh round, according to nflbuzzdraft.com. “I am a very versatile player because I can be used in several different defensive positions.”
Ward is listed as a cornerback on nfl.com, but he also plays safety and nickelback.
“It’s been a concern for both of us,” said Polite. “They (NFL) just need to give him the opportunity. When he is on the field he is a fearless competitor.”
So, how did Ward get to be on the brink of becoming a professional football player?
His career started in 2016 during Ward’s freshman year.
“I didn’t begin to start games until midway through my junior year,” said Ward reflecting on his days as a Packer. “I knew I had to just keep working.”
“He was easy to coach,” said Polite. “His skills were easy to transition to college ball.”
By the end of his four-year Packer career, Ward had 116 tackles, 11 interceptions, was the cause of two fumbles and picked up one fumble.
All this was accomplished from the cornerback position over the course of 33 games.
In his final year at Colquitt County, the Packers had a 14-1 record and made an appearance at the 7A Championship game.
“He made my job easy,” said Polite. “I could just sit there and enjoy the game because I knew he had it. He is competitive and the one you can count on to be a leader on the team.”
Even after Ward graduated high school and continued his career with a full ride scholarship at LSU, Ward and Polite still talked on a regular basis.
“During the season we talk every week,” said Ward, explaining how Polite still watches every one of Ward’s games and then they review it together. “I still very much consider him a coach and go to him for advice and help.”
Ward’s college career, switching between cornerback, safety and nickelback, brought him 46 appearances with 23 starts, 164 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, 23 passes defended and one touchdown.
In addition to his stats, one of Ward’s more notable plays was outlined on the LSU website:
“Tremendous hand-eye coordination and ball skills, which was evident in his highlight reel interception against Florida in 2020 when he fell out of bounds, re-established himself inbounds and then intercepted a pass on his knees.”
In 2019 Ward was a part of the National Championship team, where LSU won 42-25 against the defending champs, Clemson.
In 2021 Ward received SEC Defensive Player of the Week vs. Mississippi State.
In 2023 he was invited to participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Ward played on the American team, which lost 27-10.
After registering for the NFL draft, Ward still participated in LSU’s 2023 Citrus Bowl game, in which the Tigers dominated Purdue 63-7.
“I think Jay is one of the best football players to come from Moultrie. He has all the potential and qualities to be an NFL player,” said Polite. “But, it all depends on what they are looking for and if they like him.”
“I always knew this is what I wanted to do,” said Ward. “There was never a plan B. I’m just eager to see where my next team is.”
