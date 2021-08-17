MOULTRIE — A local junior golfer recently ranked for the second year in a row in the top 50 golfers in his age division in the world.
For a second year, Moultrian David Herndon, 8, qualified and played at the US Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst N.C.
After a week of practice rounds and competition, Herndon officially ranked as the 47th 8-year old golfer in the world.
Herndon posted the 18th lowest score, due to ties ranking 47th.
He was the lowest scoring Georgia 8-year-old competitor.
Herndon represented the U.S. and Georgia competing with top qualified junior golf competitors from 35 countries and 45 states.
The field of 8-year-old competitors included over 120 of the top junior golfers from around the world.
Invitees included tour, state, international and national event qualifiers from across the United States and around the world.
The US Kids Golf World Championship is labeled as the pinnacle event for competitive golfers ages 12 and under.
Herndon qualified for the event after winning the Savannah/Hilton Head US Kids Tour in 2021, placing first in six of seven events.
Last year, Herndon first placed in the world’s top 50 when he ranked as the 45th 7-year-old in the world.
Herndon has won two tours, over 13 tournament titles, six top-two finishes and three top-three finishes.
He has been invited to and played in six national level tournaments, finishing nationally 5th to 18th in each.
He also was one of three 8-year-olds invited and to compete in the Future Masters Tournament’s 10- and-under division.
“The best thing about golf is playing with friends I make,” Herndon said.
“I really love golf. I love to drive the ball to the green.”
David is the son of Carol and David Herndon.
