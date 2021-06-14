MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Sharks Swim Team competed in the Thomasville YMCA’s Summer Invitational last Saturday as a final tuneup for this weekend’s Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s District III meet.
The District meet, which will be the second event held at the renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park, will include swimmers from five programs: the Sharks and the Titans from Moultrie, the Thomasville YMCA, the Valdosta YMCA and Fitzgerald-Ben Hill.
The top three finishers in each event will advance to the state Class B and C meet, which will be hosted by Catoosa County Parks and Recreation in Ringgold on July 16-17.
Nine Sharks competed in Thomasville.
Chloe Tillman, swimming in the 13-14 age group, had first-place finishes in both the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly events.
She also was second in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard individual medley.
In the largest group, the 9-10 girls, Gracie Strickland had a first-place finish in the 25-yard breast stroke; a third place in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth-place finishes in both the 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke.
Maci-Lynn Cook turned in a first-place finish in the 6-and-under girls 25-yard tutterfly event.
Also competing for the Sharks Ca’Mycee Peterson, Taylynn Cook, Evie Briones, Leila Hall, Ella Briones and John Brady Tillman.
Sharks coach Link Whittaker said there will be a small local contingent in the meet.
“The timing of the meet and the short swim season this spring (we just got going good in the water about a month ago) has hampered our development,” he said. “We are looking to get more kids involved.
“Competitive swim is a great activity for kids. Nobody sits on the bench! It’s a good time to sign up and get moving.”
Whittaker said information can be found on the recreation authority’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.