MOUTRIE, Ga. – Pickleball players from all over Georgia and Florida will be congregating at the Moultrie YMCA on Feb. 25-26 for the second annual South Georgia Classic tournament.
The tournament is raising money for Crossroads for Her, and the hope is to bring in enough funds to allow the charity to finish its new building in the next couple weeks.
Crossroads for Her is a program that assists women who have recently been released from jail and need assistance with basic necessities like food and housing.
According to Seth Berl, local pickleball enthusiast, there are 134 participants that have registered for the tournament. Since the only categories are same sex or mixed doubles, that gives 67 teams.
Out of those 134 participants, roughly 40 of them are from Moultrie giving the hometown advantage to 20 teams.
The tournament is being put on by the Georgia Pickleball Association, which will send two representatives to oversee the event.
To play in the South Georgia Tournament, there is a $55 sign-up fee per player. Sign up ends Wednesday Feb. 22. Every participant must provide their own pickleball racquet.
Because the tournament is a full day event each day, the Chick-fil-A mobile truck will be on site from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, Crossroads for Her will have hot dogs and hamburgers.
Saturday’s games begin at 8 a.m. and will end around 7 p.m.
Sunday’s play will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Attending the tournament as a spectator is free.
