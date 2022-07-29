MOULTRIE - The Moultrie YMCA has begun registration for its fall soccer program for youngsters ages 3-13.
Registration will run through Aug. 19.
Player evaluations for U9, U12 and U14 will be held on Aug. 22.
Practices will begin the week of Aug. 29.
The fees are:
Itty Bitty (U5): YMCA member, $50; non-member $80.
U7: YMCA member $60; non-member $90.
U9-U14: YMCA member $65; non-member $95.
There is a $5 discount for additional children from the same family. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants.
For more information, stop by the front desk at the YMCA or contact Colby Simpson at 891-4524 or csimpson@moultrieymca.org
Anyone interested in being a coach, an assistant coach or a referee should contact the YMCA.
Those who coach or referee receive a free two-month membership and 25 percent off their next program.
