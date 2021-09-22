THOMASVILLE — The Moutrie YMCA gymnastics teams traveled to the Thomasville YMCA to compete in the first season of the year.
It was called Tumblin’ in the Roses Invitational.
“It was exciting to see the gymnasts perform again, many in a brand new level,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy.
“I was especially proud to see nine of my class gymnasts promoted to the Xcel bronze team in June. With two quarantines, all of the gymnasts and coaches worked very hard to be ready for this competition.”
In the senior age group, Isabel Alligood led the bronze team in her first meet with a score of 35.65 AA.
“She had the highest AA score in the competition and had excellent form as a beginner. I was extremely proud,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Alligood placed 1st on bars, 9.3 and floor, 8.75 and 2nd on beam, 9.0.
Naomi DeLaCruz in her second year placed 2nd in the senior division with a 34.85 AA.
Naomi placed 2nd on vault, 8.75 and 3rd on bars, 8.9, beam 8.9 and floor, 8.4.
Khloe Booth placed 3rd AA, 34.85. Khloe placed 2nd on floor, 8.5 and 3rd on bars.
Lilly Kent finished 4th AA 34.125. Kent placed 1st on the vault with a 9.075.
Veronika Brace finished 5th AA , 33.15 and 3rd on bars, 8.9.
“Kinsley Kelley was on her way to best meet ever when she accidently landed wrong on her tumbling pass. She had already scored 2 nines. Kinsley was unable to finish the meet,” said Harvell.
Kinsley placed 1st on beam, 9.15, 2nd on bars, 9.0, and 3rd on vault, 8.65.
Adysen Hall was the champion of the junior division scoring a 34.0 in the all-around.
Hall placed 2nd on all events with her highest score of 8.7 on the bars.
Melanie Lopez placed 2nd in the junior AA with a 33.85. Melanie placed 1st on bars, 8.9 and beam, 8.85.
Maddy Booth placed 3rd AA with a 33.0. Maddy placed 1st on vault and floor, 8.4.
Julianne Carson finished 4th AA with a 32.25. She placed 3rd on vault and beam, 8.35.
Whitley Bozeman was 5th AA with a 32.1 and placed 3rd bars, 8.4.
The Moultrie YMCA is happy to announce a new volunteer coach for the Xcel Silver team.
Jeremy Merritt said, “Our team accepted the challenge. The girls made goals for this competition and achieved them. Three nines and three first place titles and we did it.”
Joselyn Juarez was the leader in the all-around scoring a 36.55 for 1st place in the junior age group.
She placed 1st on vault, 8.95, beam 9.45 and floor, 9.2.
“Joselyn had 3 personal best scores on beam, floor, and AA. She is becoming a real performer,” said Harvell.
Right behind her was Joslyn Merritt scoring a 35.6 for 1st place in the senior age group.
In this new level Lylah Anderson scored a 35.45 AA for 1st place in the child division.
Lylah placed 2nd on bars, 9.25, beam 8.75 and floor, 9.1.
Raley Merritt performed well with a new bar routine to place 2nd AA with a 35.4 in the senior.
She placed 1st on vault, 8.9 and 2nd on beam, 9.0 plus floor, 8.85.
Carley Jackson finished 2nd AA with a 35.2 in the junior age group.
Jackson placed 3rd on floor her new floor routine, 9.025.
Ansley Lane placed 3rd in the child division with a 35.00 AA.
Lane placed 1st on beam, 8.85 and floor, 8.9, 2nd on vault and 3rd on bars.
Kenya Poblete was 4th place AA earning a 34.55. She placed 1st on vault with a 8.75, 2nd on bars, 8.75 and 3rd on beam and floor.
Callee Golden placed 1st on bars with a 9.35 in her age group.
She also earned 3rd on vault, 8.6 and 6th AA with a 34.15.
Ashley Key competed Xcel Gold placing 1st on floor with 8.95 and 2nd on vault, 8.4. Her AA was a 31.85 for 4th place.
“The level 4 team had an awesome first meet with these new levels when they only had a little over a month to prepare their beam and floor routines. USA gymnastics changes the compulsory routines every 12 years after the Olympics. I saw lots of goals accomplished in Thomasville,” said Harvell.
In the senior age group, Leah Shaw was the top scorer with a 33.9AA for 1st place.
“Vault had always been one of her best events,” said Harvell.
Leah placed 1st on vault, 9.05 and beam, 8.7. Shaw placed 2nd on the other two events.
Second place in the senior age group was earned by Bella Raleigh with a 33.75AA. Bella also placed 1st on bars, 8.15 and 2nd on vault, 9.0 and beam, 8.55.
Another senior, Kayla Scroggins finished 3rd with a 33.35AA.
Kayla was 1st on floor, 8.5, 2nd on beam, 8.55 and 3rd bars.
In the junior age group, Emma Thompson placed 1st on three events, AA, 31.5, beam, 8.2 and floor, 8.3. She finished 3rd on vault and bars.
Eliza Jane Reagan finished 2nd in the AA in the same division with a 30.9. EJ placed 1st on vault, 8.6, 2nd on bars and 3rd on beam and floor.
The Moultrie YMCA Parent’s club will host the 32nd annual Sunbelt Shindig next Saturday with five teams attending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.