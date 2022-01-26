MOULTRIE - The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics team competed recently in the Gym Force Classic Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla., in Tully Gymnasium on the FSU campus and hosted by Gym Force Gymnastics.
There were two girls who competed a new level, one MG record broken and some gymnasts broke their own personal record.
“Overall it was a great season opener,” said coach Dawn Harvell
The level 4 team competed in the first session of the weekend. The USA level team placed 2nd overall.
“This was their first big meet of the season,” Harvell said. “We scored six personal bests and one MG record broken by Isabella Raleigh.
“I was happy to score three nines on the vault. We go to St. Augustine next weekend and I will be fixing areas that need improvement.”
Leah Shaw was the highest scoring level 4 with an All Around of 34.575 for 3rd place in her age group. She placed 1st on beam with an 8.5, 3rd on floor, 4th on bars and 5th on vault. Shaw counted on 3 events for the team score.
Bella Raleigh scored a personal best on the uneven bars with an 8.775 breaking her own MG record for 2nd place.
“I saw connected moves making her routine so much better,” Harvell said.
Raleigh placed 2nd on vault with a 9.25 to tie her record. She placed 4th on beam and AA with a 33.8.
Kayla Scroggins scored her best vault placing 3rd with a 9.2. She was 3rd on floor, 8.475, 4th 8.0 on beam and 5th AA with a 33.575. Scroggins counted on two events for the team score.
Eliza Jane Reagan broke two of her own records on the vault, 8.9 and bars, 8.4 both for 2nd place. She finished 2nd AA with a 33.15 and 3rd on beam and 4th on floor.
Nataleigh Bryant placed 3rd on vault, bars and AA with the score of 32.85. She placed 2nd on beam with an 8.375 and counted for team score on that event. Bryant also earned her highest bar score, 8.15.
Emma Thompson placed 1st on beam with an 8.45 and 2nd on floor,7.8. Both of her scores counted towards our team award.
The level 7 team competed in the next session. Alayah Copeland-Lambert was the highest scoring level 7 with a 34.925 AA for 4th place. She placed 4th on beam with a 9.025 and on floor, 9.125.
Ali’sia Johnson, in her first meet, earned a vault score of 9.175 and an 8.2 on bars both for 3rd place in her age group. Her AA for the meet was a 34.025 for 5th place.
“This was the girls first meet of the season at a new level,” Harvell said. “We have really worked hard for months to be ready. They did well on some events and were really nervous on others.
“We will spend this next week getting ready for St. Augustine and work on not being nervous. I felt the MG pride as I watched them compete at a new level.”
On Sunday, the Xcel silvers competed in the morning session.
The Silvers had a great meet. They also had 13 personal bests at this meet.
“This team wants to prove they’re the best,” Harvell said. “They work extremely hard at practice. They are trying to bring up their scores at every meet, but we were missing two strong teammates due to sickness. I was pleased with what these girls accomplished at this first meet of 2022.”
The team placed 3rd with an average score of 9.2 on all events.
Joselyn Juarez led team counting for team on 3 events. She placed 2nd on beam, 9.35 and floor, 9.25. She earned 3rd place on vault, bars, 9.375 and AA 36.85.
Raley Merritt placed 1st on vault, 9.4 2nd on bars, 9.4, 3rd AA 36.575 all her personal bests. Merritt counted for team on vault, bars and beam.
Carley Jackson broke three of her own records on vault, 9.15, bars, 9.4 and AA 36.475 for 4th place. She also counted for team score on 3 events.
Ansley Lane looked strong having 3 personals bests on vault, 9.1 2nd place, floor 9.025 and AA 36.075 for 4th place.
Lane placed 1st on beam in the A division with an 8.95.
Callee Golden also earned 3 bests on the vault, 8.725, floor, 9.2 4th place on both and 36.05 AA for 5th place.
Kenya Poblete placed 4th on beam, 9.125. She had a personal best score on the vault with a 9.015 and placed 5th AA with a 35.565.
“We are making great strides to becoming better teammates,” said coach Jeremy Merritt. “The girls showed their team spirit Sunday. I was happy.”
The Xcel Bronze team competed in the final session for the MGs.
“This meet was Bronze’s first big meet and they did very well,” Harvell said. “They also had 13 personal bests.
“The team placed 2nd to the very strong private gym Edgewater Gymnastics from Panama City scoring a 110.90. These girls had an average of 9.2 on each event. We were also missing 4 girls from this level Sunday. I was extremely proud of this group of girls.”
Isabel Alligood had her best meet of the season scoring a nine on every event to finish with her record AA of 37.225 for 4th place.
“Isabel is becoming a confident performer,” Harvell said. “She is a perfectionist, which is great for this sport.”
She placed 1st on bars with a 9.5 and beam a 9.425 for 4th place. Alligood counted for the team score on every event.
Lily Kent was the next highest scorer with a 36.425 for 6th place AA. She scored 3 bests on bars, 9.275, beam 9.1 and AA.
Next in line was Melanie Lopez scoring a 36.0 AA her best for 6th place. Melanie earned a 4th place on beam with a 9.425 and had her best score on vault, 8.925.
Naomi De La Cruz placed 7th on vault, floor and AA with a 35.95.
Veronkia Brace counted for team score on the bars with a 9.275. She was 8th AA with a 35.875.
Kinsley Kelley had her best score on bars, 9.075 and placed 9th AA with a 35.5.
Nolie Thompson counted for team score on the beam with a 9.2 for 4th place and she had her best score on the vault, 8.8.
Her AA score was 35.275 for 8th.
Whitley Bozeman had a good meet, breaking 3 personal best scores on vault, 8.575, beam, 8.75 and AA 34.625 for 7th place.
