VALDOSTA — The Moutrie YMCA gymnastics teams recently went to the Valdosta YMCA to compete in the Title Town Classic, the MGs’ third meet of the year.
The Bronze team placed first in this meet.
In the middle age group, Ava Solanki led the bronze team with a score of 37.575 AA.
“Ava has been working extra hard the past few weeks and it really showed in this meet with her improving her scores on bars, beam and floor,’’ said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Ava placed 1st on Vault with a 9.3. She made four nines this meet 9.45 on bars 9.375 on beam and a 9.45 on floor.
Alyssa Howell placed 1st on bars with an outstanding score of 9.6. She broke her own record. She also placed 2nd in AA with a 37.05 in the middle age group.
This was Melanie Lopez’s first meet of the season due to an ankle injury. She made 4 nines 9.05 on vault, 9.35 on bars, 9.325 on beam, and a 9.225 on floor. She came in 3rd place with an overall score of 36.95.
Jaceleigh Smithwick took 4th place with a AA of 36.6. She made 4 nines 9.0 on vault, 9.1 on floor, 9.225 on beam, and a 9.275 on bars.
Whitley Bozeman also made 4 nines vault 9.1 bars 9.15 beam 9.35 and floor 9.0. Whitley tied for 4th place with her teammate Jaceleigh in the AA. Brantlee Majors broke an MG record on floor coming in 1st place with a 9.5. On bars she tied for 5th with a 9.15. Her AA of 36.375 landed her in 5th place.
Lexi Tucker had a personal best in all four events. Beam 9.225, vault 9.2, bars 8.825, floor 8.675, with a AA of 35.925.
Allegra Porteus was 1st in her age division with a 36.9 as her AA. She made a 9.3 on vault and floor coming in 1st place, beam 9.0, bars 9.3.
Addison Blaxton placed 2nd with a 36.7. She placed 1st on bars 9.475, 1st on beam 9.275, 2nd on floor 9.2 and 3rd on vault 8.75.
Emma Abell placed 2nd on beam with a 9.175 4th on bars with a 9.2 and 3rd place AA with a 35.975.
In the youngest division Katie Poblete Morris got 1st place in AA with a 36.475, 1st place on floor 9.3, 2nd place on beam 9.175, tied for 3rd on vault with a 9.1.
Lexi Miller took 2nd place with a 36.0 1st on bars 9.1,2nd on vault 9.2 and 3rd on floor with a 9.15.
Katie Goble came in 4th place with an AA of 35.375. She placed 1st on beam 9.25, 2nd on bars 9.025.
Olivia Eubanks had an AA of 34.675 coming in 6th place. Olivia came in 3rd on bars with a 8.95 and 4th on beam with a 8.625 being some of her best scores this season.
Jaceleigh Smithwick place 2nd on floor with a 9.05 and 3rd on vault with a 9.025 for an AA score of 35.625 placing 3rd.
Lexie Tucker also made her first 9.1 on vault followed by a 8.9 on beam, she placed 5th in the SR division.
Emma Abell got an AA score of 35.10 with a 8.9 on vault and 8.85 on her floor routine.
In the Jr Bronze division Ava Solanki had the highest AA score of all with a 36.875. Ava made 4 nines in her first competition.
Ava placed 1st on vault 9.5, bars 9.2, beam 9.15, and 2nd on floor with a 9.025.
Katie Morris place 1st on floor with a 9.05, 2nd on beam with a 9.1 and 3rd on bars with an 8.95. Lexi Miller finished 4th in the AA with an 8.7 on beam and vault.
Katie Goble was so close to a nine on beam with a 8.95 placing 3rd. Her AA of 33.75 put her in 5th place for her division. Olivia Eubanks got 4th on bars with a 8.75 placing 6th in AA with a 32.725.
Whitley Bozeman was our only gymnast that’s already competed before placing second on vault 9.1, bars 9.15 and in the AA with a 35.775.
“The bronze girls went out and dominated this meet,” Harvell said. “They took first as a team and had an average score of 9.4. They are a great group to coach and we have some awesome coaches that help with them.”
The 4th session was the Xcel Silver team placing first as a team.
There were several Divisions in this group, starting with SR A
Callee Golden placed 2nd AA with a 36.95. 9.5 on floor placing 1st and also breaking the team record, on bars she got 3rd with a 9.35.
Iella Key competed in her third meet as an MG and placed 8th AA with a 34.625, she took 1st place on vault with a 8.9.
Sr B was led by Isabel Alligood in 3rd place for AA 36.975. Isabel also placed 1st on bars 9.55, and a 9.225 on beam and 9.25 on vault.
Naomi De la Cruz came in 5th AA, placing 3rd on bars 9.4.
Nolie Thompson had a good meet going earning 3rd on bars with a 9.35, 9.075 on beam and a 9.175 on floor. She rolled her ankle and was unable to finish on vault.
In JR A, Adysen Hall placed 1st with a 36.875 AA. She also placed 1st on vault, 9.2, beam, 9.35 and floor, 9.3.
Julianne Carson placed 5th with a 35.575 AA. She placed 2nd on beam, 9.225, floor, 9.25 and made a 9.15 on bars.
Maddy Booth placed 7th with a 34.825 AA. She placed 4th on floor, 9.025, 6th beam, 8.8 and bars, 8.75.
In the JR B division Khloe Booth placed 5th with a 36.325 AA. She placed 2nd on vault, 8.95, bars 6th, 8.95, beam 5th, 9.2 and floor 5th, 9.225.
Kinsley Kelly placed 8th with a 35.175 AA. She also placed 4th vault, 8.55, bars 8th, 8.55, beam 7th, 9.0, and floor 7th, 9.075.
“Our girls met the challenge at the Valdosta meet. They also worked very hard to become a great team,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
The second session was the Xcel Gold team placing 3rd place.
Joselyn Juarez placed 2nd with a 35.575. Joselyn tied for 2nd on vault with an 8.6, 3rd on bars, 8.5, 2nd on beam, 9.275 and floor 4th, 9.2.
Joselyn also broke the beam and AA record.
Lylah Anderson placed 3rd with a 35.25. Lylah placed 3rd on vault with a 8.5, 1st on bars, 9.275, 4th on beam, 8.2, and 3rd on floor, 9.275.
Kenya Morris placed 4th with a 34.95. Kenya also placed 4th on vault with a 8.35, 4th on bars, 8.55, 3rd on beam, 8.65, and 1st on floor with a 9.4. Kenya’s floor score also broke the silver record.
In the older division Raley Merritt placed 6th in AA with a 32.75. Raley placed 6th on vault with a 8.55, 4th on bars, 8.4, and 6th on floor, 8.5.
“This group of girls is working extremely hard to improve every meet,” Harvell said. “Their goal is to try to make state and then regionals. I am extremely proud of this group and how they came out and performed at this meet.”
