MOULTRIE — The Moultrie YMCA levels Bronze, Silver, Gold and 4 competed in the 32nd Sunbelt Shindig, the second meet of the season, on September 25.
“It was great to be hosting this again especially since we could not last year,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy.
“Our MG parents club does a great job helping me to prepare for the big day, then volunteering at the competition. I could not do it with them, our YMCA program is blessed.”
The day started with the Bronze team competing with Veronika Brace leading by score of 36.425 all around in the Sr. division for 1st place. She also placed 1st on vault, 9.0 bars, 9.425 and floor, 9. and 3rd on beam, 8.95.
“Veronika is new to this level and is becoming more coachable at each practice,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Khloe Booth finished 1st AA in the JR. group with a 36.1 0AA. She placed 1st on vault, 9.25 and floor, 8.9.
Nolie Thompson placed 2nd AA with a 35.9 in JR age group and it was her first meet of the new season. She earned 1st place on bars, 9.25 and beam, 9.35 both personal best scores. She was 2nd on floor with an 8.75.
Naomi DeLaCruz earned 4 personal best scores on the bars, 9.2, 3rd place, beam 9.15, 2nd floor 8.825 2nd place and AA 35.875. She was 3rd on the vault.
Isabel Alligood also had 4 personal best scores on the vault, 8.9 2nd place on bars, 9.325 2nd place beam 9.2 for 1st place and AA 35.775 for 3rd place. She also was 3rd on the floor.
Julianne Carson had 5 best scores on all of her events. She placed 2nd on beam with a 9.05 plus 3rd on vault, 8.95, bars, 9.0 and AA 35.7.
Adysen Hall placed 1st AA in the child age group with a 35.4. Hall placed 2nd on all of her events, vault 8.3, bars 9.0, beam, 9.1 and floor, 9.0. She had personal best scores on all events but the vault.
Melanie Lopez also scored bests on 4 events and 2nd in the AA with a 35.375. She was 1st on bars, 9.325 and beam 9.5. Lopez earned the team’s highest score in the meet on the balance beam. She also was 3rd on floor, 8.8.
Maddy Booth improved all of her scores placing 1st on vault, 8.55 and floor, 9.15. She also placed 3rd on the beam, 8.95 and AA 35.35.
Lilly Kent had her best meet ever scoring bests on all events with an AA of 35.3. She placed 2nd on vault, 9.175 and bars, 9.075 and 3rd on floor, 8.75.
Whitley Bozeman also had her personal best scores on all events to finish 3rd on vault, 8.0 and bars, 8.9. Her AA was 33.6.
"I was proud that all our bronze girls stayed on the beam and we had no falls," commented Coach Dawn Harvell. "A lot of times beam can make or break a competition, so I was excited about how well this team did and the future for these gymnasts."
“Today’s preparation determines tomorrow’s achievements. I have goal setting with my silver team. Many scores were higher in this meet,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
“Joselyn Juarez is always been a perfectionist at practice and really has great space awareness so she always makes her own corrections as soon as she lands. She is an amazing athlete.”
Juarez led the silver team to a 1st place team award. Her AA was 37.3 for 1st place in the JR age group. She also placed 1st on vault, 9.0 and beam, 9.55 and 2nd on bars, 9.5 and floor, 9.25. Joselyn counted on every event for the team score.
Back to our team in a new level was Chloe Avera who scored a 36.8 AA for 2nd place. Chloe placed 1st on beam, 9.475, 2nd on bars, 9.375 and 3rd on vault, 9.1.
Also in the SR group, Joslyn Merritt breaking her records on beam and AA 36.3 for 3rd place. Her best event is bars where she scored a 9.475 for 1st place.
Ansley Lane in the child division, placed 1st on beam with a 9.375 her top score and she finished 3rd AA with a 35.975 and vault, 8.7, all personal best scores.
Carley Jackson performed well with a score of 35.9 in the AA for 4th place. She got two nines, one on bars, 9.1 and beam, 9.0.
Callee Golden placed 3rd on bars with best score of 9.425. She earned a nine on floor which counted towards the team score, 9.075 for 4th place and her AA score was 35.85, 5th place.
Kenya Poblete earned 4 personal best scores in this meet on bars, 9.2 4th, beam 9.2 2nd and floor, 8.85 6th and AA 35.8 for 4th place.
Lylah Anderson counted for team score on bars, 9.475 and floor 9.2, she placed 2nd on both. She had her highest AA score of 35.775 for 5th place in her age group.
Raley Merritt had her highest beam score ever, 9.3 for 3rd place and placed 2nd on vault which counts for our team score. She was 5th AA with a 35.4.
The USA level 4 team placed first in the meet.
“They worked so hard to fix the deductions we got in the Thomasville meet,” said Harvell.
“They met the challenge of performing better and showing off their new skills with perfection.”
Bella Raleigh, the top team scorer placing 1st on the AA with a 35.05, her personal best.
“Bella made lots of improvement on her vault and bars from the last meet. She has been working extra hard during practice and all of her events scored higher. I was very pleased,” Harvell said.
She placed 1st on vault, 9.25 and bars with an 8.6, 2nd on beam, 8.95 and 3rd on floor, 8.25. Bella now holds the MG AA record for this new level.
Kayla Scroggins in the same age group Senior A division scored a 34.9 AA placing 2nd.
“Kayla had an excellent beam routine, hitting her new skills,” Harvell said.
She placed 1st on beam, 9.2 and floor, 8.7 plus 2nd on vault, 9.0 and 3rd on bars.
Leah Shaw placed 3rd AA with a 34.6. Her strongest event was vault, 8.95 for 3rd place and she finished 2nd on bars, 8.55 and floor.
In the JR age group, Nataleigh Bryant in her first meet at this level placed 1st AA with a 32.65. She placed 1st on vault, 8.85 was her score on bars and floor for 2nd place.
Emma Thompson placed 1st on beam, 8.65 and floor, 8.925.
"Emma’s floor routine was elegant; this routine has lots of dance and lots of details. She earned the highest score,” Harvell said.
Eliza Jane Reagan and Jayden Williams were unable to attend the meet.
Ansley Key competed Xcel gold making lots of improvement from the Thomasville meet.
“Our team goal was to make 4 nines between two groups; Ansley did her part with a 9.05 on the floor for 2nd place. Her tumbling was much better,” Harvell said.
She placed 2nd on beam, 8.7 and 3rd on vault, 8.75 and AA 34.25.
"This was a good learning experience for the girls performing at new levels,” Murphy concluded. “It is always stressful but I was pleased with the outcome. The judges helped us with ways to improve our team that we will begin teaching next week. The MG parents club worked hard to prepare and make this event a very successful fund raiser."
The teams will travel to Valdosta for the next competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.