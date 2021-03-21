MOULTRIE — The Moultrie YMCA travelled to compete in the Pot Of Gold Invitational on March 13 in Waycross.
The meet was held in the new South Eastern Elite (SEE) Gymnastics Center.
“It was our team’s first time to come to an event in this gym,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy. “Our gymnasts, coaches and families enjoyed this challenge competing against new girls that we have not seen at the other meets we attended this season.
“The SEE teams were strong and well prepared. The MG’s took on the challenge, winning one first place team award.”
Coach Dawn Harvell said, “Our new bronze team was the first to compete, having a great meet. They had improvements on every event.”
The team placed second with their average event score of a 9.0.
Ansley Lane and Reese Medders tied for the team’s top AA score of 35.7.
Medders scored a personal best on the beam, 9.4 plus she scored 9.2 on the vault and Lane’s highest event score was on bars, 9.1.
Jackelyn Pedraza scored her best AA with a 35.5 and best scores on vault, 9.1 and bars, 8.6.
Nolie Thompson scored 34.85 AA and had personal best on the beam, 9.25.
Naomi De-La-Cruz earned her best on vault, 9.1 and AA of 34.8.
Kinsley Kelley scored 34.35 AA and her best beam score of 9.2.
Carolina Gerald scored her second nine of the bars with an AA of 32.2.
“The silver team’s strongest event at this meet was on the balance beam. All but one gymnast scored a 9.0 or higher,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
The team overall placed 1st with an average score of 9.1 per event.
“We have a few weeks to work on perfecting skills to improve our team’s average score and I feel we can do that,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Eliza Jane Reagan scored her best on the beam, 9.15 and earned an AA score of 36.75. EJ had the Moultrie YMCA highest AA score of the competition.
Raley Merritt scored 36.45 AA with a tie for her best scores on beam, 9.1 and floor, 9.0. Joselyn Juarez also had a personal best score on the beam, 9.3 and an AA of 36.1.
Emma Thompson had a strong meet earning 2 nines and an AA score of 35.95.
Joslyn Merritt also placed nine on two events with an AA score of 35.55.
Carley Jackson had a best score this meet on the beam, 9.05 and scored a 35.45 AA. Kenya Poblete had her best score on the floor, 8.75 and a 35.25 AA.
“Our bars continue to be our best event in competition for the gold team with big swings and great form. The gold team had a tough event with several falls on the beam. I am planning to work on some new drills to prepare them to be ready for the state meet in April,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
The team overall placed 2nd place.
Leah Shaw led the team with her AA of 35.45 and she scored two nines, vault, 9.35 and bars, 9.15.
Kayla Scroggins scored 34.4 AA with a 9.25 on the bars.
Bella Raleigh earned a 34.2 AA with her strong event being the floor, 9.1.
Nataleigh Bryant had two personal best scores on vault, 8.85 and bars, 8.95 finishing with an AA score of 33.8.
Ansley Key scored a 33.4 with her highest score of 8.85 on the vault and floor.
Ashton Robinson scored a personal best on her floor routine, 8.6 and got a 32.6 AA.
Eva Kirbo sprained her ankle the night before at a CCHS competition and was unable to attend.
Nyla Thompson scored a 34.35 all around placing her 2nd overall.
“Injury and illness forced Nyla to miss all meets in our COVID-abbreviated regular season. She did get to try out her level 8 routines at a recent CCHS meet, but this was her last chance to qualify for the USA Gymnastics State meet at the end of March,” said Coach Bob Swadel.
“She surpassed the qualifying score on the strength of a strong 8.8 score on her new vault, and a gorgeous floor routine, that earned a 9.30, finishing first on both events.”
The teams will travel to different state meets in the next few weeks.
