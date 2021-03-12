MOULTRIE - The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics parent’s club hosted its first meet of 2021 following the CDC guidelines.
Some 173 gymnasts performed in the Red, White and You invitational.
“It is always fun to have a home meet and to compete in your own gym. We are fortunate to have a facility that sets up beautifully to host age group meets. Pat (Murphy) and our parent volunteers do a great job and deserve all the compliments they receive from visiting coaches and families,” said Coach Bob Swadel.
“We had 4 new bronze gymnasts compete, we scored 44 nines, two first-place teams and a gymnast from Camden scored the first 10.00 in our gym on the uneven bars. It was an exciting weekend,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy.
Our Xcel Bronze team placed 2nd with a score of 108.825.
Ansley Lane led the team with her highest AA score of 36.675 for 1st place in the Jr. B division.
Lane placed 1st on vault, 9.325 bars, 9.4 and beam, 9.05 all personal bests. She performed for the first time her round off back handspring on floor and finished 2nd.
Naomi De La Cruz was next behind Lane, placing 1st AA with a 35.775 in the Sr. A group. She placed 1st on vault and bars, 9.1 and 2nd on beam, 9.075 and floor.
New to the team was Kinsley Kelley who had a strong performance scoring 3rd in all events and AA 35.65. She scored a 9.05 on bars.
Also new gymnast, Lylah Anderson scored 35.625 AA for 3rd and placed 1st on beam with a 9.075.
Nolie Thompson also had a good beam routine placing 2nd with a 9.0 and 4th AA with a 35.1.
It was a first meet for Jackelyn Pedraza earning a 34.875 for 2nd place in the AA. She placed 1st on Beam, 9.1 and floor, 9.0 and 2nd on vault and bars in the Sr. A group.
The youngest new team member was Carolina Gerald who placed 1st on the bars in the Jr. A group. Gerald placed 4th on all other events.
“The bronze had a great meet especially for the late night session. The 4 new teammates were prepared and had an amazing meet.” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
“I was proud of the Xcel Silver team, showing some improvement in certain areas and the hometown atmosphere helped to win first place as a team.” said Coach Becky Reagan.
Raley Merritt was the top scorer AA with a 36.675 for 1st place in the Sr. A, her best ever. Raley placed 1st on vault, 9.325 on bars, 9.25 and beam, 9.1 and 2nd on floor, 9.0, personal best scores on all of her events.
Her sister, Joslyn Merritt also placed 1st in her age group with a 36.375 AA, her best. Merritt earned 1st places on vault, 9.2 bars, 9.475 and fool, 9.05. Vault and floor were Joslyn’s highest scores in silver.
Joselyn Juarez won 1st place in the Jr. B with her best score of 36.35. She had her best beam score, 9.225 for 1st place. On bars with a 9.3, she was 1st and was 3rd on vault and floor, 9.1.
Emma Thompson placed 2nd behind Juarez with a 36.075 AA, a personal best. She placed 2nd on vault, bars 9.175, and a best on floor, 9.15.
Eliza Jane Reagan won the Jr. C age group with a 35.95 AA. She scored the Xcel silver highest score of the meet on bars, with a 9.5 1st place which ties her own record. Reagan placed 2nd on vault, 9.05 and beam.
Carley Jackson had a personal best on the vault, 9.0, 2nd place, plus a 1st on beam, 8.825. She placed 3rd AA with a 35.525.
Kenya Poblete earned her best vault this season for 1st place, 9.15. She also had her best floor score, 8.65 and finished 4th AA with a 35.2.
“I saw corrections being made on all the events. Our gymnasts won first place AA in every age division. It was a great day.” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Jayden Williams performed in her first meet of the season placing 2nd AA in the USA Level 4. Williams earned her best score ever on the vault, 8.975 for 1st place in the Jr. B. division and 1st on bars.
“I was happy for her to compete, Jayden has had several setbacks to overcome this COVID year and she did it,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
"Our Xcel Gold Team placed 1st overall with a score of 108.225. I was glad to see all the progress on the uneven bars. It was the team’s highest scoring event.”
Bella Raleigh was our team’s top All Rounder scoring her best, 36.125 for 1st place in the Jr. C group. Raleigh broke all her records on all of the events at this meet. She was 1st the vault, 9.075, 1st on bars, 9.25, 1st on floor, 9.35 and 2nd on beam, 8.45.
Leah Shaw placed 1st with her best AA scoring a 35.90. Shaw placed 1st on beam, 2nd on vault, 9.2 and bars, 9.225 and 3rd on floor, 9.025.
Next was Ansley Key having her best Xcel gold meet scoring a 35.525 AA. Key also had her highest scores on vault, 9.325 and floor, 9.1 both 1st places and 3rd on bars, 8.85.
Nataleigh Bryant scored her best beam routine in the meet for 1st place with an 8.475. She placed 2nd on all other events with a 34.55 AA.
Kayla Scroggins performed well on her favorite event, bars with a 9.3. Her AA was a 34.175 for 4th place. A
shton Robinson placed 4th AA with a 32.875, a personal best score. She also placed 3rd on vault and bars.
“Our level 6 team was missing one athlete (illness), so we were not a factor in the team scores, but both Alayah and Eva took home all-around and event gold medals. They had a nice, consistent meet. I thought we had too many balance errors on beam that need to be eliminated before the state meet. Bars are getting better and we did nicely on vault and floor,” said Bob Swadel.
Alayah Copeland-Lambert placed 1st AA with a 36.25, beam, 9.1 and floor, 9.25. She placed 2nd on bars, 8.9 and 3rd on floor, 9.0.
Eva Kirbo scored a personal record on three events, all1st places on AA 36.425, on vault, 9.2 and on bars, 9.0. Kirbo also placed 1st on beam, 9.125 and 2nd on floor, 9.1.
“We missed Nyla Thompson again at level 8. She had recovered from a slight fracture in her hand, only to miss her second meet in a row, because of non-COVID illness. She will have to wait until next weekend in Waycross to begin her season," said Bob Swadel.
The teams will travel to our first time at the South Eastern Elite gymnastics center for our next competition.
