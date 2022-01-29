MOULTRIE - The Moultrie MG’s traveled to St. Augustine, Fla., last weekend to compete in the Conquistador Classic.
The meet was held at the World Golf Renaissance Resort and was hosted by Destination Meets.
The Silver team competed in the first session on Saturday morning. The team placed 6th overall with a 109.375.
“There were a few girls from this group who improved their scores from the last meet,” said coach Jeremy Merritt. “They have some form deductions that they need to fine tune before the next competition.”
Coach Dawn Harvell added, “The girls did a great job in a big meet such as this one. We did well on bars and beam at this meet. We have a new MG record on bars, my favorite event to coach.”
Joslyn Merritt had her best meet ever, breaking her own MG record on the bars with a 9.65 for 1st place.
Joslyn placed 3rd on beam with a 9.4, 4th on floor, 9.1 and AA 36.7.
“She had 4 personal best scores. She is becoming a strong competitor,” Harvell said.
Joselyn Juarez was right behind her with an AA of 36.275 for 4th place. She placed 4th on vault, bars, 9.4 and floor, 9.0 and 6th on beam with a 9.1.
Raley Merritt had her best uneven bar score 9.55 for 2nd place.
“Raley was excited knowing she tied the MG Silver record and then her sister broke it a few minutes later,” said Jeremy Merritt.
She finished 7th AA with a 35.925.
Carley Jackson had a personal best on her beam routine this season scoring a 9.15 for 6th. She placed 7th on bars and AA with a 35.35.
Kenya Poblete placed 6th AA with a 35.1. She placed 5th on vault and bars, 9.0.
Callee Golden scored two nines, one on bars, 9.35 for 5th and one floor, 9.0 for 4th place. Her AA was a 35.05.
The Level 7 gymnasts competed in the next session.
Alayah Copeland-Lambert was the top level 7. She earned a personal best on floor with a 9.2, for 4th place, also 4th on beam with a 9.15, both personal bests scores. She finished the meet in 9th place with a 35.30.
Ali’sia Johnson placed 4th on bars, 8.7 and 5th on vault, floor and AA with a 34.45. She had personal best scores on all 4 of those events.
“Both girls had a much better level 7 meet than their first one. Our all around scores improved too which was a good goal when moving up to a new level,” Harvell said.
Ansley Key is the only gold gymnast.
“She had better tumbling at this meet,” said Harvell.
She scored a 34.1 in the AA.
“Five of the level 4 gymnasts had at least one improvement in this meet,” said Harvell. “I would like to see vault scores increase and we will do that by running harder at practice.”
The team placed 2nd with a score of 105.675 to the South Eastern Elite Gym of Waycross.
“Bella Raleigh had an exceptional meet, breaking two MG level 4 records and 2 personal best scores,” said Harvell.
Raleigh broke the uneven bar record with a score of 8.85, 3rd and her all-around record by scoring 35.875, 2nd.
She placed 1st on vault, 9.175 and 4th with her best score on the beam, 9.05.
Kayla Scroggins scored the next highest AA with a 34.9 for 5th and 5th on floor. She placed 2nd on beam, 9.275 and her best was on the bars, 8.2. “Eliza Jane Reagan also performed very well at this meet by learning to be tight to make your scores go up,” said coach Becky Reagan.
Eliza Jane had 3 personal best scores on bars, 8.65 for 4th, beam and floor. She placed 4th on vault, 8.6 and 5th AA, 34.275.
Nataleigh Bryant placed 6th on beam with best score of the season. She placed 9th AA with a 33.5. Leah Shaw placed 9th AA with a 33.325 and was suffering from a sore back.
Emma Thompson had her highest score of the season on bars, 7.7 making all her skills. She placed 7th on vault and beam and 10th AA with a 33.275.
The MG’s next competition will be in Thomasville at the Rose City Invitational.
