Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.