MOULTRIE, Ga. – Needmore Speedway will kick off its 2023 season on March 11.
The speedway is located in Norman Park at 1060 John Vickers Road.
“I’m estimating about 100 cars,” said owner Chance Smith, who is the primary promoter for all events.
According to Smith, Needmore Speedway is like NASCAR, but on dirt.
The number of times around the track depends on which cars are racing, but it averages 15-25 times. There are six different classes.
Spectators can expect to watch 604 crate late models, 602 sportsman, street stock, super street, enduros and Crown Vics at the season opener.
The races begin at 6 p.m., but this can easily become an all-day event.
Those who purchase tickets for the pit are able to arrive at 2 p.m. to speak with the racers and watch them prepare.
The gates for the grandstand open at 4 p.m.
“No more than four hours is the goal,” said Smith when asked how long the event is anticipated to take once the first race starts.
Needmore Speedway does have a full concession stand stocked with barbecue sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, french fries and beverages.
Children 12 and under are always free. Grandstand tickets are $12 while pit tickets are $30.
Tickets can be purchased on Needmore Speedway’s website: raceneedmorespeedway.com
