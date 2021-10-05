● K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium.
● Students in grades 9-12 may enter without a parent/guardian with a valid Colquitt County High School/C.A. Gray Junior High ID.
● Loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted – i.e., concessions, restroom area.
● Students may not enter with a book bag, duffel bag, fanny pack, satchel, or drawstring bag.
● Any behavior at the stadium that violates the Colquitt County School District Code of Student Conduct will be enforced at the student’s home school.
● Inappropriate behavior at the stadium and repeated failure to comply with instructions from school personnel will result in removal from the event without refund. It may result in a ban from future CCHS events for the remainder of the school year.
Colquitt County High School has announced new admission procedures for students attending football games at Mack Tharpe Stadium:
