MOULTRIE – Fourth round, 134 overall pick. Those are the numbers Colquitt County’s Jay Ward will remember when he thinks back on the day he officially became an athlete in the National Football League.
“I had walked outside to talk with my brother, and had put my phone down on the porch,” said Ward. “While we were talking it rang, and I saw it was a Minnesota number. I answered it and ran inside the house. I heard, ‘We’re taking your name off the NFL Draft list for the next pick.’ The whole house saw my reaction because I had a huge smile on my face. After I got off the phone the whole house celebrated and we had a huge party.”
Ward was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings as a safety for the 2023-2024 season.
“I’m so excited,” said Ward. “I just want to get started. Start competing again.”
Not even 10 picks later Ward’s LSU teammate, Jaquelin Roy, was also drafted by the Vikings for the nose tackle position.
“It feels good,” said Ward when asked about his thought of working with Roy again. “I know what he can bring to the table, how he plays. He can really make an impact, and was a solid pick. We’ve texted each other congratulations, and are looking forward to seeing each other at training.”
Practices begin May 15, and Ward is due in Minnesota next week.
In addition to Roy, four other athletes chosen during the 2023 NFL Draft will be Ward’s new teammates: wide receiver Jordan Addison, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, quarterback Jaren Hall and running back DeWayne McBride.
“They [Vikings] played really well last season,” said Ward. “They always put up a good show.”
During the 2022 regular season, including playoffs, the Vikings had a solid season and came out on top during the regular season 13-5 but lost their wildcard game versus the New York Giants.
In the 2023-24 season, Ward will wear the number 20.
“Honestly, I’m hoping I’ll be able to change it,” said Ward. “I’ve always played with a lower number, and I am hoping to try and get that.”
Ward played number 4 as a Packer at Colquitt County High School, and number 5 at Louisiana State University.
He is looking forward to the competition, yes, but Ward knows there is more to the NFL experience than just that.
“I’m looking forward to learning from the older guys and seeing how they handle it,” said Ward. “I’m going to try and find an older player I can look up to and take after them.”
The first game of the 2023 NFL season is Sept. 7, and the schedule will be released May 11.
