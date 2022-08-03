MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving’s ElliReese Niday swept all three boards at the 2022 USA Diving Junior National Championships.
And she did it impressively, bouncing back from a broken wrist suffered two months ago.
Beck Gregory, her Moss Farms teammate, also had an outstanding performance at Junior Nationals, which were held in Midland, Texas, winning one gold medal and a pair of bronze medals.
Nationals ended Tuesday and some results were not available at press time.
Diving in the 11-and-under age group, Niday, 10, took the gold medals on 1-meter, with a 246.90; 3-meter, with 270.10; and on platform, with a 224.40.
She was first in the semifinals in all three events as well.
Niday suffered the wrist injury not long after competing in Regionals, where she swept all three boards at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
“She had eight weeks to get ready (for Nationals),” Moss Farms coach John Fox said. “She had to be pretty resilient.
“But we knew she was ready.”
How ready was she?
In the platform event, she didn’t event need to do her final dive to win, Fox said.
Her platform gold was her second, having won the event as a 9-year-old at Nationals held at the Indiana Natatorium in Indianapolis in 2021.
She was second on 3-meter at Nationals last year, but won handily in Texas.
Last year, she took bronze at Nationals on 1-meter, but, again, could not be caught this year.
“She was awesome,” Fox said. “Great improvement for her. And she had fun.”
Niday qualified for Nationals by finishing first on both springboards at Zones. She did not compete on platform.
In the 11-and-under boys competition, Gregory won his first Junior Nationals gold medal on platform and earned bronze medals on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.
Gregory finished third on platform in Indianapolis last year in his first trip to Nationals.
“He was really motivated this year,” Fox said. “We really wanted him to focus on himself here and that is what he did. He was as good as we could have expected. And he was really over the moon. So excited.”
Selah Huante also brought back a medal from Midland after finishing third on platform in the 11-and-under boys competition. He also reached the finals on 3-meter and the semifinals on 1-meter.
Beck Gregory’s sister Amelia also had a strong Nationals performance in 11-and-under girls, reaching the finals on all three boards.
She finished fourth on 1-meter and platform and was seventh on 3-meter.
“She had a very solid meet,” Fox said.
Austin Taylor reached the finals in the 12-13 girls platform and finished 12th.
Fox said he also was pleased that a number of his young Diving Tigers advanced from the prelims to the semifinals.
Junior Nationals drew 565 young divers to Midland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.