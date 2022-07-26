MOULTRIE — Moss Farm Diving’s ElliReese Niday and Beck Gregory took gold medals and Selah Huante earned a bronze on Monday in the first day of USA Diving’s Junior National Championships being held in Midland, Texas.
Niday took the 11-and-under girls platform championship for the second year in a row, scoring a 224.70.
Hannah McLaughlin of the Woodlands Diving Academy was a distant second with 170.60.
Ariel Hall of the Fort Lauderdale Dive Team was third with score of 168.00.
Gregory won his first junior national championship with a 184.00 effort in the 11-and-under boys platform event.
Nathan Piotrowski of Orlando Dive Academy was second with a 173.15.
Huante scored a 165.30 for third.
Also earning national championships on Monday were Jack Ma of GC Diving in the 12-13 boys 1-meter and Mallory Worobel of the Woodlands Diving Academy in the 12-13 girls 3-meter.
The nine-day Junior Nationals continued on Tuesday.
