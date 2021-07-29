MOULTRIE - Moss Farms Diving's Ellireese Niday won the 11-and-under girls platform title on Wednesday on the first day of the USA Diving Junior National Championships being held Indianapolis.
Niday was prequalified to the semifinals, where she was first with a 201.60.
She then took the national championship with a 195.10 in finals.
"It was her first event in her first Junior Nationals," said Moss Farms coach John Fox. "And she won it. That's a lot to unpack for a 9-year-old.
"She dived great. It was super exciting."
It was even more exciting for the young coach. Niday became Fox's first national champion.
Mallory Worobel of The Woodlands (Texas) Diving Academy was second in the event, 6.75 points back.
Niday had won the Zone B Championship on platform last month at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
She is the daughter of former Moss Farms and University of Tennessee diver Lauryn McCalley Niday and Mark Niday.
McCalley Niday also was a Junior National champion for Moss Farms.
Moss Farms Diving's Amelia Gregory was seventh in the platform finals after having finished eighth in the semis.
In the 11-and-uner boys 1-meter event on Wednesday, Moss Farms divers Beck Gregory and Selah Huante finished fifth and eighth respectively in the finals.
Charles Stevens was seventh in the prelims.
Cristiano Garcia of the Alexandria Diving Club won the championship in the event.
Fox noted that Amelia Gregory and Huante both advanced from the prelims to the semifinals and then to the finals.
"That's a hard road," Fox said of the feat accomplished by the two young Diving Tigers. "That's a long day of diving."
Also competing for Moss Farms on Wednesday were:
• Tuck Gregory, third in the 14-15 boys platform prelim.
• Nolan Lewis, fourth in the 16-18 boys 3-meter prelim.
• Gibson Stuckey, sixth in the 12-13 boys platform prelim.
• Ruth Anne McCranie, seventh in the 16-18 girls 1-meter prelim.
• Shannon Icard, 10th in the 14-15 girls 3-meter prelim.
• Christopher Griffin, 11th in the 12-13 boys platform prelim.
• Kendall Deloach, 14th in the 12-13 girls 3-meter prelim.
Fox said a number of the Diving Tigers have turned in personal best scores.
"Junior Nationals have just started, but we have started well," Fox said.
