MOULTRIE - Ellireese Niday won her second gold medal and Kendall Deloach qualified for Junior Nationals on Saturday in the third day of the USA Diving Zone B Championships being held at the Moose Moss Aquatics Center.
The final day of competition will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Niday, a Moss Farms’ 9-year-old diving in the girls 11-and-under age group, captured the 1-meter competition on Saturday, scoring a 247.80.
She also had won the platform event on Thursday.
Niday is one of 18 Moss Farms divers who had qualified for next month’s Junior Nationals in Indianapolis during the first two days of Zone competition.
Deloach became the 19th to qualify when she turned in a ninth-place finish in the 12-13 girls 3-meter event on Saturday.
Moss Farms had three of the top four finishers in the boys 11-and-under 3-meter competition on Saturday.
The event was won by Team Orlando Diving’s Carlos Lujan, but Beck Gregory was second, Selah Huante was third and Charles Stevens was fourth.
In boys 14-15 platform on Saturday, Luke Sitz of Dallas Metroplex Diving was first.
Diving Tigers Trip Gregory and Tuck Gregory were third and fourth respectively.
In addition to Niday, three other Moss Farms divers finished in the top 11 in the girls 11-and-under 1-meter.
Austin Taylor was fifth; Amelia Gregory was 10th; and Ruby DeMott finished 11th.
Shannon Icard finished seventh in the 14-15 girls platform.
