INDIANAPOLIS – Moss Farms Diving’s Ellireese Niday followed her 11-and-under title on platform on Wednesday with a silver medal finish on the 3-meter springboard on Thursday in the USA Diving Junior National Championships being held at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Beck Gregory, Niday’s Moss Farms teammate, also earned a medal on Thursday, taking third place in the 11-and-under boys platform event.
Mallory Worobel of The Woodlands (Texas) Diving Academy, who finished second to Niday on platform, took the gold medal on 3-meter on Thursday.
Niday finished just 5.5 points behind Worobel in the final.
Austin Leigh Taylor and Amelia Gregory, both Moss Farms divers, finished 13th and 14th respectively in the 3-meter finals.
Moss Farms had three of the top eight finishers in the 11-and-under boys platform event.
In addition to Beck Gregory’s bronze medal performance, Selah Huante finished fifth and Charles Sevens was eighth.
Delaney Hsu of Alliance (Maryland) Diving was first in the platform event with a 197.50.
Carlos Lujan of Team Orlando Diving was second with a 166.45. Gregory’s 160.35 was just 6.15 points shy of a silver medal finish.
In prelim events on Thursday:
• Trip Gregory was fifth in the 40-diver 14-15 boys 1-meter.
• Kylee Mathis was seventh in 12-13 girls platform.
• Nolan Lewis was eighth and Bo Bridges was 16th in the 42-diver 16-18 boys 1-meter.
• Shannon Icard was 15th in the 42-diver 14-15 girls 3-meter.
• Judson Taylor was 18th in the 12-13 3-meter.
