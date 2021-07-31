NDIANAPOLIS – Ellireese Niday has made her first appearance in USA Diving’s Junior National Championships an impressive one.
The 9-year-old Moss Farm diver competed in three events in this year’s Junior Nationals at the Indiana University Natatorium and has won medals in each one.
She earned her first national championship on Wednesday, taking the gold medal in the 11-and-under platform event.
On Thursday, she was second in the 3-meter springboard finals.
And she took a bronze medal Friday, finishing third on 1-meter.
Barbara Chen of El Monte, California’s Arrow Dive Club took first place on 1-meter. Evelyn Wang of the Pacific Diving Academy of Santa Fe Springs, California, was second.
Niday’s score of 225.90 was good for third place. She was just 5.20 points behind Chen.
Also on Friday, Beck Gregory, Niday’s Moss Farms Diving teammate, finished fifth in the 11-and-under boys 3-meter springboard final.
Selah Huante was ninth and Charles Stevens was 10th in the event.
Gregory, who earned a bronze medal on platform, turned in fifth-place finishes on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.
Huante finished in the top 10 in all three of his events. He was fifth on platform, eighth on 1-meter and ninth on 3-meter.
In addition to his 10th place finish on 1-meter, Stevens also finished eighth on platform.
Austin Leigh Taylor, in 11-and-under girls, had a ninth-place finish on 1-meter.
