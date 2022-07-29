MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving’s ElliReese Niday has swept all three boards at USA Diving’s Junior National Championships.
Beck Gregory of Moss Farms also had an outstanding Junior Nationals.
Diving in the 11-and-under age group, Niday, 10, took the gold medal in the 1-meter, with a 246.90; 3-meter, with 270.10; and the platform, with a 224.40.
She was first in the semifinals in all three events as well.
On 1-meter, Hannah McLaughlin of the Woodland Diving Academy and Presley Blair of GC Diving were well back and tied for the silver medal with a score of 218.30.
McLaughlin also took the silver medal behind Niday in both the 3-meter and platform events.
In the 11-and-under boys competition, Gregory won his first Junior Nationals gold medal on platform and earned bronze medals on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.
Junior Nationals will continue through Tuesday with a number of other Diving Tigers taking aim at titles.
