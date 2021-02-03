MOULTRIE – Before a ceremony at Colquitt County High School on Wednesday honoring the nine players who signed to continue their academic and football careers at the next level, Packers coach Justin Rogers reminded the parents of just how special the day was.
Rogers had recently done some research and found this NCAA data: Some one million high school youngsters play high school football, but only 73,000 go on to play collegiately.
And while 73,000 might sound to some as a large number, Rogers said that the amount is just 7 percent of all high school players.
“And these guys here are in that 7 percent,” he said, pointing to Zy Brockington, Omar Daniels, Jamaree Hill, Trey McCoy, Emmanuel Perez, TJ Spradley, Traveon Tuff and Jaheim Ward, who were sitting, social distanced, at a long table in front of family and classmates in the high school gymnasium.
“It gives me chills to know that they are in this elite group.”
Rogers also noted that the players’ opportunities to continue to study and play at the collegiate level was “days, weeks, months and years and years and years in the making.”
And while Rogers said he couldn’t see the smiles of the parents who were wearing masks, he could see the pride in their sons in their eyes.
A ninth Packer who signed on Wednesday, O’Rion Bonner, did not attend Wednesday’s ceremony.
The nine who were honored bring to 11 the number who have decided to play collegiately.
Wide receiver Lemeke Brockington and quarterback Xavier Williams signed with Minnesota and Charlotte respectively during the NCAA’s early signing period in December.
And Rogers said several other Packers seniors are weighing offers and are likely to sign later.
Bonner, a second-team All-Region pick, is headed to Glenville State University in Glennville, W.Va.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound receiver had 23 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown.
He also returned the opening kickoff in the victory over Northside-Warner Robins 77 yards for a touchdown.
Brockington, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive lineman, is heading to the University of Memphis.
The first-team All-Region 1-7A and honorable mention All-State selection was credited with 46 tackles and led the Packers with 16 tackles for loss last season. He also had five sacks.
Cornerback Omar Daniels, who was on the Sports Illustrated’s Georgia High School All-America Watch List before his senior season, will head to Kansas State.
The former wide receiver was named to both the All-Region and All-State first teams.
He was credited with 38 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups last season.
Daniels also had 36 tackles, an interception and a caused fumble as a junior in 2019.
Running back Jamaree Hill has signed with the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
The second-team All-Region pick carried the football 64 times for 312 yards and six touchdowns and also caught five passes for 34 yards.
First-team offensive tackle Trey McCoy will head to Rome to play at Shorter University.
McCoy started at center as a junior and smoothly transitioned to the all-important left tackle position last season.
Punter, place-kicker and kickoff specialist Emmanuel Perez also will stay in Georgia to play at Fort Valley State.
Perez, who was the first-team All-Region kicker, converted all 55 of his extra-point attempts and was 4-for-7 in field attempts for the Packers.
Fans won’t have to go far to be able to watch cornerback TJ Spradley play collegiately after he signed with Valdosta State.
Spradley, who was a first-team All-Region selection, was credited with five interceptions, including one that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown against Walton in the second round of the playoffs.
But Spradley was probably equally well-known for his unique ability to block opponents’ punts and field-goal attempts.
Safety Traveon Tuff will join Hill at the University of the Cumberlands next season.
Tuff missed much of the 2019 season after suffering a season-ending leg injury. But he rebounded to play exceedingly well in the secondary as a senior.
The second-team All-Region pick made perhaps his biggest play when he picked up a fumble and ran it 78 yards for a touchdown in 63-14 win at Northside-Warner Robins.
The fourth member of the Packers starting secondary to sign on Wednesday was safety Jaheim Ward, who will go to Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tenn.
He also is the third Packer defensive back who has worn No. 4 to earn a scholarship joining Johnny Ward, who played at South Florida, and Jay, who currently plays at LSU.
Jaheim, a member of the All-Region 1-7A first team, had three interceptions, including the one he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in the crucial region victory over Lowndes.
