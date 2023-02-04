MOULTRIE — Nine middle school basketball players represented Colquitt County in the Jan. 28 South Central Georgia All-Star Madness, including one who was selected as the most valuable player of one of the games.
The event brought together some of the top middle school boys and girls basketball players in the south central part of Georgia for three all-star games and a 3-point shooting contest at Valdosta’s Pinevale Elementary School.
Representing the Colquitt County eighth-grade boys basketball team in the Rising Stars game were Na’Kyree Wallace, Jalyn Pace and Nyneson Jeudy.
Playing in the Future Stars boys game for sixth- and seventh-graders were Colquitt County players Ja’Lyn Murphy and Brodie Stone.
The Colquitt County eighth-grade conference championship girls team was represented by Nacardia Robinson, Kamya Thomas, Aundrea Thomas and Kendall Pettis.
Robinson was named the Most Valuable Player in the Eighth-grade Rising Stars girls game.
