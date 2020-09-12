DOUGLAS – The Colquitt County ninth-grade football team bused east to play Coffee High on Thursday, but the game was stopped because of lightning before the first quarter ended.
Play was stopped several times before it was decided to call the game with just over five minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Ninth-grade coach Kirk Woodall said his team was driving when the game was stopped for the final time.
“I thought we prepared well,” Woodall said. “We ran the opening kickoff back 40 yards and our defense gave up maybe five yards on a couple of runs and a screen pass.”
Woodall was pleased with the performance of quarterback Brandon Rogers.
“He made some good decisions,” Woodall said.
The second-year ninth-grade coach also like the way Willie Almond and Chad White ran the football.
The defensive line should be a strong component of the team this season.
“I knew we would be OK up front,” Woodall said. “Teams are going to find it difficult to block our front four this year.”
Woodall said he expected his team to receive a stiff challenge on Thursday when Lowndes visits for a game that will kick off 4:30 p.m. at the high school field.
“Lowndes always brings a big, physical ninth-grade team,” Woodall said. “I think it will be interesting to see how our boys hold up.”
