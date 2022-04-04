MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County ninth-grade baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to defeat Lowndes 10-4 on Monday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The victory raises the freshman team’s record to 8-1.
Adam Beverly started on the mound for the Packers and gave up two runs, just one of which was earned, and eight hits over the first 5.2 innings. He struck out 10 Vikings while getting the win.
Ethan Allegood pitched the final 1.1 innings and also gave up two runs, only one earned.
Beverly had two the Packers nine hits, all singles. Cook Tompkins, Matthew Dillon, Christian Hill, Harrison Powell, Rylan Howell, Jaxon Chambers and Ross Sparkman had the others.
Dillon and Hill each drove in a pair of runs.
The Colquitt County junior varsity dropped Monday’s second game, 16-9. With the loss, the JV falls to 3-6-1.
Colquitt led 8-4 after five innings, but the Vikings scored seven runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh.
Caden Parker led the Packers with a triple and a single and three runs batted in.
Asher Cox had two two-base hits and two runs batted in. Joseph Jackson also had two hits and two RBIs. Neko Fann, Brandon Bryan and Garron Wingate also had base hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.