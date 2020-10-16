MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County ninth-grade football team, despite having six likely starters playing for the varsity and/or junior varsity team, defeated Camden County 21-15 on Thursday to finish its season with a 4-0 record.
The eighth- and seventh-graders also have finished their seasons, but the sixth-grade Packers will also try to put up a perfect record when they meet Hahira at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in their finale.
The sixth-grade team’s opener against Valdosta was postponed, but the youngest Packers have won four in a row since then, knocking off Tift County, Pine Grove and Lowndes before a 42-18 rout of visiting Coffee last Wednesday.
Sixth-grade coach Matt Key said Coffee was the toughest team his Packers played this season.
And there are still goals for the sixth-graders to reach.
“If we can manage a victory against Hahira, it will be our first unbeaten season since 2016 and my first as the head coach,” Key said.
The ninth-grade Packers have defeated Lowndes, 45-35; Cairo, 37-8; and Tift County, 41-8, before traveling to Kingsland on Thursday to take on Camden County.
After the long bus ride, the Packers scored on a 3-yard run by Chad White, a 20-yard scoop-and-score by Charlie Thornton on a punt attempt blocked by Aaron Bell and on an 80-yard kickoff return by Kam Williams.
LaKeem Harper blocked an extra point for the Packers.
To realize how deep the ninth-grade class is, consider that running back Nick Pace, linebacker/safety/punt returner Ty Lamar, offensive tackle Turk Daniels, tight end Landon Thomas and receiver Ny Carr all have been producers for the 4-0 varsity Packers.
Neko Fann, another ninth-grader, has been the junior varsity quarterback.
The Colquitt County seventh-grade team split its four games in a virus-shortened season and finished with a 48-0 rout of Lowndes.
The eighth-grade Packers closed out their season with a 32-0 win over Tift County.
