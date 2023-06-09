MOULTRIE, Ga. - For the second year in a row, the South team handily defeated the North in the annual Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star event this week at Sunset County Club.
The South led 7-5 after the first day of play, then used a 16 1/2-7 1/2 advantage on the second day for a 23 1/2-12 1/2 victory.
The South team also won 21 1/2- 14 1/2 last year at Sunset and now owns an 8-7 lead in the event.
The competition has been held at Sunset each year since 2008, except for 2020 when it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Colquitt County was represented on the South’s boys team by seniors Chase Blanton and Marshall McCranie.
Lenzie Norman of the Lady Packers played on the South’s girls team.
Blanton and Northgate’s Will Coffman took a 3 and 2 win over Athens Academy’s George Barkley and Prince Avenue Christian’s Maddox Drake for one of the South’s first-day points in best-ball match play.
On Day 2 in individual play, Norman got the South a point with a 5 and 4 win over Lassiter’s Piper Shook.
Blanton and McCranie each contributed a half-point on Day 2 when their individual matches finished all squared.
Blanton played Gainesville’s Colin Henderson and McCranie faced Samuel Johnson of Heritage-Catoosa.
Also playing for the South boys team were Landon Bassford and Jacob Speece of Lowndes; Caden Camp, Aaron Stocks and Carter Horton, Perry; Bo Shuler, Eagles Landing Christian Academy; Tristan Morin, Carrollton; Brodie Mann, Columbus; Jackson Cavanaugh, Northgate; Evan Avert, Statesboro; and Griffin Blount, Camden County.
The other South team girls were Macy Fulton, Alexander; Shelby Clark, Portal; Brianna Bassett, Ola; Sydney Himes, Columbus; Marissa Johnson and Mady Simpson, Carrollton; Amani Mehta, Starr’s Mill; and Elyse Burney, Glynn Academy.
The South team’s coaches were Kurt Hitzeman, Carrollton; Rex Wade, Bainbridge; Dave Wiegert, Bleckley County; and Brett Hightower, Colquitt County.
The North boys team also included Ethan Lunsford and Hayden Jackson, Calhoun; Marcus Leonard, Drew Charter; Ian Bramlett, Appalachia; Colin Henderson, Gainesville; Payne Oglesby, Hart County; Landry Short and Austin Spencer, North Oconee; Trey Schmidt, Forsyth Central; Brady Starrett, Elbert County; and Brayden Culbertson, Madison County.
Also playing for the North girls were Emily Minish, Franklin County; Abby Bryant, Elbert; Elsie Husted, Drew Charter; Kayla Silvers, Gordon Central; Rylee Tyler, Lake Oconee; Samantha DeWendt, Dawson County; Makayla Jones, North Hall, Emma Cates Richardson, Hillgrove; and Paige Greco, Brookwood.
The North coaches were Matt Lund, Commerce; Larry Kesler, Elbert County; and Chris Manzi, Athens.
