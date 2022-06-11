MOULTRIE - Sadie Norman’s final high school golf event was one she will remember fondly.
In the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association’s two-day North-South All-Star event at Sunset Country Club, the Colquitt County High senior birdied the final two holes on Wednesday to enable her and partner Chanley Box of Glynn Academy to square their four-ball match against the North’s Mary Elizabeth Jackson and Nora Anderson.
And in match play on Thursday, she won 3 and 2 over Jackson to secure a point for the South team in its 21 1/2-14 1/2 win over the North.
The birdie on 18 was a difficult 60-footer, said Colquitt County girls golf coach Brett Hightower, who assisted with the South team.
The shot capped a round in which Norman and Box were three shots down on No. 14.
“She played awesome,” Hightower said of Norman, who shot 78-82 to help lead the Lady Packers to a second-straight fourth-place finish in the Class 7A state golf tournament held last month at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
Norman is heading to Georgia Military College to play golf with former Colquitt County High teammate Chloe Howell, who was a freshman with the Bulldogs this season.
This year’s All-Star event was much like last year’s, except it was the South that got the convincing win.
Last year, the North won 23 1/2-12 1/2.
The South team led 7-5 after Wednesday’s play and extended its winning margin with a 14 1/2-9 1/2 lead on Thursday.
And after the 14th meeting between the North and South teams, South’s win evened the series at 7-7.
The event enables some of the top senior players in the state to compete one more team with their peers.
It has been played every year since 2008, except for 2020 when its was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And it has been contested each year at Sunset Country Club.
The GHSGCA-Sunset partnership has been an enduring one, said former Colquitt County High golf coach Donald Dale, one of the organization’s founding members.
“It never fails that I hear from a parent saying what a great experience this is here,” Dale said. “And it’s all because of the hospitality.”
Sunset, which has a reputation of catering to junior golfers, also plays host to a banquet honoring the players on the night after the first round.
This year’s MVPs were Kailey Crawford of Spalding High and Carter Horton of Perry.
Joining Norman, Box and Crawford on the South team this year were girls Hannah Barrett of Richmond Hill; Shelby Clark, Portal; Macy Fulton, Alexander; Laura Kate Kessler, Metter; Clarissa Musgrove, Ware; Carlin Paulk, Ware; and Lucy Wiegert, Bleckley County.
Boys on the South team were Horton; Landon Bassford of Lowndes; Jonathan Brezina, Landmark Christian; Caden Camp, Perry; Bo Carpenter, Tift County; Tyler Coffman, Northgate; Ty Darsey, Washington County; Kaleb Dial, Ware County, Andrew Garger, Heritage Prep; Ethan Kolisz, Lowndes; Andrew Korytoski, Harris; Jake Reid, Valdosta; Pate Stansell, Brookstone; and Caleb Wall, Carrollton.
Dr. Kurt Hitzeman of Carrollton was the South team’s head coach. Hitzeman also is the president of the GHSGCA.
Hightower, Pete Fritts of Woodward Academy, Ben Thrasher of LaGrange and Dave Wiegert of Bleckley County also were on the South team’s staff.
Matthew Lund of Commerce was the North team’s head coach. He was assisted by Tom Langford of LaFayette, Larry Kelser of Elbert County and Rus Rainey of North Cobb.
The North team’s boys were Tanner Bronnum of Jefferson; Jack Darke, Forsyth Central; Sam Haynes, Buford; Parker Houck, Prince Avenue Christian; Grant Langford, LaFayette; Ethan Lunsford, Calhoun; Anderson McCary, Cartersville; Grant Phillips, Marietta; Hunter Phillips, Buford; Sebastian Schutte, North Cobb; Henry Sharpton, Commerce; Brady Starrett, Elbert County; Jackson Stone, Allatoona; and Cooper Tendick, North Cobb.
The North’s girls were Nora Anderson, Atlanta International; Kennedy Arnette, South Forsyth; Abby Bryant, Elbert; Sara Burger, Northwest Whitfield; Ava Dye, Elbert County; Mary Elizabeth Jackson, Hart County;
Piper Shook, Lassiter; Neve Thanner, St. Pius X; and Haven Ward Holy Innocents.
In addition to Norman, a number of other players have signed to play at the next level and will head to Valdosta State, West Georgia, West Florida, Sewanee, Coastal Georgia, Truett McConnell, Covenant, Georgia College and State, Georgia State and Young Harris, among others.
