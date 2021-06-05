MOULTRIE – Heading into this week’s Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association North-South All-Star tournament, the North team and the South team each had won six times.
The North broke that tie on Thursday at Sunset Country Club, winning in impressive fashion.
The two-day tournament, which featured a Ryder Cup format that included match play on Wednesday and single matches on Thursday, was not close, with the North winning 23 ½-12 ½.
The North led 9-3 after the first day and poured it on on Thursday.
The North was led by boys team member Sean Cook of St. Pius, whose hole-in-one helped him earn Most Valuable Player honors.
Kelli Scheck of Lake Oconee Academy was the girls MVP.
Colquitt County’s Chloe Howell was selected to play for the South team, but suffered a wrist injury and was unable to compete.
The tournament drew 48 golfers.
The North team’s boys also included Cameron Bruce of Social Circle; Henry Sharpton, Commerce; Ryan Donaldson and Sam Patterson, Gainesville; Rylan Black, Lake Oconee Academy; Will Jones, Milton; Luke Koenig; Hunter Smith and Parker Houck, Prince Avenue Christian; Micah Webb, Jefferson; Noah Bauer, Etowah; Will Ranieri, Brookwood; and Jackson Buchanan, Buford.
The girls representing the North were Kelli and Katie Scheck, Lake Oconee Academy; Maggie Jackson and Brinson Hall, Tallulah Falls; Cameron Ford, Commerce; Neve Thanner, St. Pius; Mikayla Dubnik, North Hall; Bridgett Huang and Yedam Lee, Peachtree Ridge; and Lindsey Wayland, Creekview.
