MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has named Tony Norwillo as the new head coach for the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team.
Norwillo replaces Link Whitaker.
“Using the skills and techniques I’ve learned as a young professional and scouter, it is my goal to build this team up to become efficient swimmers, team players and goal oriented young men and women,” said Norwillo, a Hobe Sound, Fla., native.
Norwillo, 29, is an avid waterman, outdoorsman and fourth generation Eagle Scout.
Throughout his life he has participated in competitive swimming, lifeguarding, surfing, fishing, diving and performing with his band.
After surviving a broken neck in a diving accident, Tony decided to take his skills to the next level.
Becoming a lifeguard instructor has allowed him to instill his newfound respect of the water in a new generation of lifeguards and swimmers.
He has worked as an Aquatics Director for the Girls Scouts and the Boy Scouts of America.
These positions have provided him an outlet to hone his instructional skills.
He now finds himself in uncharted waters as a new resident of Moultrie, where he and his partner Brook have become the new owners of 70 acres they named Camp Wild Wood.
Together, they have started a sustainable flower farm with the hopes of hosting weddings and events in the future.
“Hiring Coach Norwillo provides the ability for MCCPRA to continue our investment in the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team while we build upon their many years of success in swimming and teaching the next generation of swimmers the skills necessary to be successful in swimming and life,” said MCCPRA director Greg Icard.
MCCPRA board chairman Brad Gregory said that the hiring of Norwillo “continues to create recreational opportunities for the citizens of Colquitt County and the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team is part of this mission.
“We are excited for Coach Norwillo and wish him success as he works with the Sharks Swim Team.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team or any other MCCPRA activities can contact the MCCPRA office at 229-668-0028 or visit at 1020 Fourth Street SW and www.mccpra.com and www.moultrieswim.com.
