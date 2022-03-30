The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 330 to finish second in the Parkview Invitational at the windy and cold Country Club of Gwinnett last Saturday.
Scores were high because of the weather conditions and Tucker Brown finished fifth out of 93 players with an 80.
The low score of the day from among the 93 players was a 77.
Chase Blanton and David Strange each shot 81 and tied for seventh.
“We played in high 40s and low 50s with 20-plus mph winds,” said coach Andrew Eunice. “It was very tough. But they all fought hard.”
Brown had an eagle on the par-4 No. 12, holing out from 100 yards and was in the lead with four holes left at three-over.
Jackson Glenn shot an 88; Marshall McCranie had a 92; and James Fagan shot 107.
Of this and that:
• Last week was a difficult one for the Colquitt County varsity soccer teams.
The Lady Packers and Packers were swept by both Camden County and Tift County in Region 1-7A doubleheaders at Packer Park.
The Colquitt County boys lost 4-3 to Camden County and 2-1 to Tift County on Friday and find themselves 10-4 overall and 2-3 in the region.
The Lady Packers fell 9-0 to the Lady Wildcats and 3-1 to the Lady Devils.
Colquitt’s girls are now 2-10-2 overall and are 0-5 in the region.
The Lady Packers were trailing 3-0 before Ryley McCoy scored 22:11 into the second half. Tatum Salter assisted.
Colquitt held Senior Night on Tuesday between the games against Valdosta.
Colquitt will close out region play on Friday at Lowndes.
In some coaching news of interest to Packer fans:
• Former Colquitt County defensive coordinator Travis Pearson has recently been named the cornerbacks coach at Troy University.
Pearson was on the Packers staff in 2011-2012 when Colquitt posted a combined record of 21-7 and reached the state semifinals both years.
After leaving Colquitt County, Pearson coached from 2013-2017 at South Alabama and from 2018-2021 at Alabama State, where he was the interim head coach for the final three games last season.
• Josh Niblett, who followed Rush Propst at Hoover (Ala.) High, has come to Georgia to take over the Gainesville High program.
Niblett posted a 171-26 record and won six state championships at Hoover.
Colquitt County played Hoover twice after Niblett took over the Bucs program, splitting the two games.
• Former Valdosta High head coach Rance Gillespie has left Hart County for Brookstone.
Gillespie was 28-27 in five seasons at Hart County. He was at Valdosta from 2010-2015 and went 49-20.
Before going to Valdosta, Gillespie was 65-16 with two state championships at Peach County.
While at Valdosta, his teams were 3-3 again Colquitt County, winning in 2011-2012-2013 and losing the next three years.
• Longtime Coffee coach Robby Pruitt has left Douglas to return to Florida, where he will become the head coach at Williston. Pruitt was at Coffee 83-38 in 10 years at Coffee.
His Trojans played the Packers twice, losing 27-9 in Moultrie in 2012 and falling 31-15 in Douglas the following year.
Pruitt coached in Florida from 1984-1996, winning seven state championships.
He came to Georgia in 2000 and has coached at Fitzgerald and Warner Robins in addition to his time at Coffee.
Pruitt has an overall head coaching record of 376-93-1.
• Mike Coe has left Madison County, Fla., to take over at Coffee.
Coe was 136-27 with four state championships while the head coach at Madison County.
He brought his Cowboys to Moultrie in August 2011 and lost to the Packers 20-19.
Trailing by nine points with 1:51 left, Colquitt got a late touchdown and a field goal from Oscar Luna with seven seconds left for the win.
• Abby Plymel is hitting .304 with seven doubles, a triple, three homers and 16 RBIs for the 20-14 ABAC women’s softball team.
• For the 16-15 ABAC baseball team, Henry Daniels is hitting .330 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and a team-leading 29 runs batted in.
Jeb Johnson has made 10 appearances on the mound for the Stallions with 15 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.
• Other former Packers playing baseball at the next level are Kodi Bishop at Truett McConnell; Gavin Patel at Kennesaw State; Turner Sircy at Florida A&M; and J.T. Whatley and Gavin Steptoe at Andrew College.
