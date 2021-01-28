MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County football team must replace receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Josh Crawford, who has left to become the outside receivers coach at Western Kentucky University.
Crawford was in his second stint with the Packers last fall and helped develop Lemeke Brockington, Baby D Wheeler and Orion Bonner into outstanding receivers.
Crawford also was on the Colquitt County staff during the Packers’ 30-0, two-state championship run in 2014 and 2015 and coached the receivers in 2016 as well.
He was instrumental in the development of Kiel Pollard, who went on to play tight end at South Carolina, and Ty Lee, who had a record-setting career as a receiver at Middle Tennessee State.
Crawford was also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Valdosta in 2018 and 2019.
Of this and that:
• Former Packers offensive assistant and Carrollton High head coach Sean Calhoun has left Georgia to become the head coach at Vestavia Hills High in Alabama.
Calhoun will replace Buddy Anderson, who had coached Vestavia Hills since 1978, posting a 346-160 record and winning two state championships.
Calhoun was the offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 when Colquitt County went 30-0 and won two state championships.
He spent five years at Carrollton, going 51-12.
•Two former Colquitt County football players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
J.J. Peterson, who has been at Tennessee the last three seasons, will be looking for another place for his linebacking talents.
Peterson played sparingly for the Volunteers. He was credited with just one tackle in 2018 and 11 in 2019. He did not play in any of Tennessee’s 10 games last season and was not with the team for several weeks.
Kamaar Bell has been at Auburn the last two years, but played in just one game.
The 6-foot-2, 325-pound offensive guard was red-shirted in 2019 and got scant playing time last year.
• Trey McCoy, who started at both center and offensive tackle for the Packers the last two years, has committed to continuing his football career at Shorter University.
• Pershaun Fann, who had an outstanding season at outside linebacker as a junior for the Packers football team last fall, has received an offer from Georgia State.
• University of Kentucky diver Chase Lane finished first on 1-meter in last week’s meet against Louisville.
The Wildcats senior and former Moss Farms Diving Tiger is preparing for the SEC Championships, which will be held Feb 17-20 in Columbia, Missouri.
• Hunter Kebler is in his first season as a diver at Auburn and recently turned in a fifth-place finish on the 1-meter springboard in a meet against Florida.
• University of Georgia diver Kelliann Howell has been inducted into the Georgia Way Leadership Education and Development (LEAD).
• Parker Hardigree, who dives for SMU, has qualified for NCAA Zone competition on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards for the third year in a row.
Another SMU diver, Johanna Holloway, also has qualified for Zones on 1-meter and 3-meter.
• Maggie Merriman was fourth on 1-meter and fifth on 3-meter when Purdue comped against Wisconsin and Minnesota last week.
# Reinhardt University wrestler Nic Jarvis won all three of his matches at 285 in the recent Missouri Valley Duals.
The Eagles are 13-2 as they prepare for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships scheduled for Feb. 13 in Bluefield, Va.
Reinhardt is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the NAIA poll.
• Za’Nautica Downs is averaging 15.5 points for the UNC-Wilmington women’s basketball team.
She had a season-high 32 points against South Carolina State and also scored 23 against Delaware.
• Freshman Janiah Ellis is averaging 4.3 points a game for Troy University.
She scored 15 against LaGrange and 11 against Georgia Southern.
• Diamond Hall has started four games for Alcorn State and is averaging 5.7 points.
Her highest scoring game of the season came against New Orleans, when she had 11 points.
