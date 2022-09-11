MOULTRIE — Former Packer Kaleb Dawson played in a game on Saturday that he will long remember.
The Appalachian State defensive back was credited with a tackle while taking part in the Mountaineers’ 17-14 upset of No. 6 Texas A&M in front of 92,664 fans in College Station.
It was App State’s first victory over a Top 10 team since its memorable 34-32 defeat of No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2007.
The victory raises the Mountaineers’ record to 1-1 as they prepare to play host to Troy on Saturday.
Dawson is a 5-11, 205-pound junior.
Of this and that:
• Daijun Edwards carried the football six times for 23 yards in Georgia’s 33-0 victory over Samford at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
The defending national champion and 2-0 Bulldogs will travel to open SEC play at South Carolina on Saturday.
• Former Colquitt County players — and cousins — Lemeke Brockington and Zy Brockington are each wearing jersey No. 0 this season.
Lemeke, a 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt freshman receiver for the University of Minnesota, had a 36-yard pass reception in the Golden Gophers’ 62-10 victory over Western Illinois.
Minnesota, now 2-0, will be home to face Colorado on Saturday.
Zy, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound sophomore defensive lineman for Memphis, had a solo and an assisted tackle last Saturday in the 37-13 win over Navy in Annapolis.
The Tigers will be home on Saturday to face Arkansas State.
• Orion Bonner had two catches for 63 yards, including one for 46 yards, in Glenville (W. Va.) State’s 21-7 loss to Concord in Athens, W. Va. last Saturday.
The Pioneers will be home to face UNC-Pembroke on Saturday.
• In Kansas State’s 40-12 victory over Missouri last Saturday, redshirt freshman defensive back Omar Daniels had a solo tackle.
The 2-0 Wildcats will be home to face Tulane on Saturday.
• Florida State, 2-0, was off last weekend, but Ryan Fitzgerald is 8-for-8 in extra point attempts and 3-for-4 in field goal attempts as the Seminoles prepare to travel to Louisville on Friday night.
Fitzgerald, a redshirt sophomore, is 48-for-51 in extra point attempts and is 17-for-24 in field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards, in his career.
• Jay Ward, a senior defensive back at LSU, started for the Tigers in the 65-17 victory over Southern on Saturday.
Ward has five interceptions and has scored one touchdown in his career for LSU, which will be home to face Mississippi State on Saturday.
• Xavier Williams started at quarterback for Charlotte in the 49ers’ 56-21 loss to Maryland.
Williams, a redshirt freshman, completed 19-of-35 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns and also ran the football four times for 29 yards.
Charlotte will travel to Atlanta on Saturday to face Georgia State, where another former Packer quarterback, Steven Krajewski, plays for the Panthers.
Krajewski, a redshirt senior, is in his first season at Georgia State after spending the last four seasons at UConn.
• Ty French started at defensive end and had nine assisted tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss, in Gardner-Webb’s 31-27 loss to Coastal Carolina last weekend.
The 1-1 Bulldogs will travel to Elon on Saturday.
• In Auburn’s 24-16 win over San Jose State last Saturday, starting tight end John Samuel Shenker had three pass receptions for 39 yards.
The 2-0 Tigers will be home on Saturday to play host to Penn State.
• Will Rykard got another start at center for UAB in its 21-14 loss to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., last weekend.
The 1-1 Blazers will be back home to play Georgia Southern on Saturday.
• Dee Walker started at linebacker for Texas A&M-Commerce in a 26-25 loss to Tennessee Tech last Saturday.
Walker had four solo and five assisted tackles for the 1-1 Lions, who will play at Sam Houston on Saturday.
Nyquan Washington plays for Tennessee Tech, which scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Tennessee Tech, now 1-1 will be home to face Samford on Saturday.
• In Austin Peay’s 41-0 victory over Mississippi Valley State last weekend, defensive back Jaheim Ward had one solo and two assisted tackles.
The Governors will play at Alabama A&M on Saturday.
• Eight former Colquitt County assistant football coaches are now head coaches at Georgia high school programs and they are a combined 25-6.
Four are undefeated and not one has a losing record through the first four weeks of the season.
The four who are 4-0 are Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County; Shelton Felton, Valdosta; Jeff Hammond, Worth County; and Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central. Cook’s Byron Slack is 3-1 and Lowndes’ Zach Grage is 2-1. North Forsyth’s Robert Craft and Westlake’s Rico Zackery are both 2-2.
Only Rogers and Slack did not coach under Rush Propst.
