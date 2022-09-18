MOULTRIE – Former Colquitt County head football coach Bob Griffith will be honored on Friday when Effingham County’s athletic facility will be officially named Rebel Field at Bob Griffth Stadium.
The ceremony will be held before the kickoff of the game between Effingham County and South Effingham.
Griffith was the Packers head coach from 1978-1980, posting a 14-16 record.
He had coached five seasons at Appling County before he was hired to replace Bud Willis.
Griffith resigned after three season and went to Effingham County, where he coached from 1981-1998.
He finished his 30-year career back at Appling County from 1999-2002.
Griffith, who has an overall record of 213-111-1 with five region titles, is a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
He also served for three years as Georgia Tech’s director of high school relations.
Of this and that:
• Former Lady Packer Michelle Wright is a member of the first women’s cross country team at ABAC.
The freshman Fillie took part in her first junior college meet on Sept. 9 in Georgia Military College’s Brickyard Invitational.
ABAC is scheduled to run on Saturday at West Georgia.
• Jay Ward had a monster game for LSU in its 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.
The senior defensive back was credited with 11 tackles and had his sixth career pass interception as the Tigers raised their record to 2-1.
LSU will be home on Saturday to face New Mexico.
• Tate Rodemaker, the former Valdosta High quarterback and son of former Colquitt County assistant football coach Alan Rodemaker, came off the bench to rally Florida State to a 35-31 victory over Louisville last Friday.
The Seminoles are 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
The younger Rodemaker completed 6-of-10 passes for 109 yards and two scores and led the Seminoles on three second-half scoring drives.
His touchdown pass to Johnny Wilson with 7:54 left in the game provided the winning margin.
Although he missed field goals of 37 and 36 yards, Ryan Fitzgerald converted after all five Florida State touchdowns.
• Daijun Edwards had four carries for 33 yards, including one for 18 yards, in Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina.
The 3-0 defending national champions will be back at Sanford Stadium at noon on Saturday to face Kent State.
• Lemeke Brockington had one pass reception for 9 yards in Minnesota’s 49-7 victory over Colorado.
The Golden Gophers, now 3-0, will travel to Lansing to meet Michigan State on Saturday.
• Ty French started at defensive end for Gardner-Webb last Saturday and was credited with seven tackles, including one for a loss, in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 30-24 loss to Elon.
Now 1-2, Gardner-Webb will be home on Saturday to face Mercer.
• Appalachian State defeated Troy 32-28 on a 53-yard Hail Mary pass on the last play on Saturday in a game in which Kaleb Dawson had an assisted tackle.
The Mountaineers, now 2-1, will face James Madison next Saturday at home.
• Will Rykard started at center for UAB in Saturday’s 35-21 victory over Georgia Southern.
The 2-1 Blazers will travel to play at Rice on Oct. 1.
• In Point University’s loss to Reinhardt, freshman linebacker Rickie Yates had a pair of solo tackles.
The 0-4 Skyhawks will go to Birmingham Southern this Saturday.
• Auburn starting tight end John Samuel Shenker had one pass reception for two yards in Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State.
The 2-1 Tigers will welcome Missouri for Homecoming on Saturday.
• Orion Bonner had one pass reception for 44 yards in Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 45-17 victory over UNC-Pembroke.
Now 2-1, the Pioneers will travel on Saturday to play Wheeling University.
• In Austin Peay’s 28-3 victory over Alabama A&M, Jaheim Ward came off the bench and recorded a tackle.
The 3-1 Governors will greet Eastern Kentucky this Saturday for Homecoming.
• Dee Walker had three solo and three assisted tackles in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 27-17 loss at Sam Houston.
The 1-2 Lions will be home on Saturday to meet North American.
• Tajh Sanders got his first collegiate pass reception, good for 15 yards, in Western Illinois’ 17-10 loss to Southern.
The Leathernecks will play at home on Saturday against Southern Utah.
• Two former Colquitt County quarterbacks were on opposing sidelines when Charlotte defeated Georgia State 42-41 on Saturday in Atlanta.
Xavier Williams suited up for Charlotte and Steven Krajewski was in uniform for Georgia State.
Neither got in the game.
Charlotte scored a touchdown with 18 seconds left to tie the game and Antonio Zita’s extra point won it.
On Thursday, 0-3 Georgia State will be home to face Coastal Carolina.
Charlotte, 1-2, will travel on Saturday to play South Carolina.
• Freshman offensive tackle Isaiah Palmore, now listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, got some playing time for Shaw University in its 17-14 victory over Bowie State.
The 1-2 Bears will be home on Saturday to play Elizabeth City State.
• The Tift County football team continues to struggle this season.
The Blue Devils, who fell 48-17 to Colquitt County two weeks ago, lost 28-7 at Thomasville last Saturday and are now 0-4.
Tift will be home on Friday to meet Gadsden County, Fla.
• Lee County bounced back from its 48-27 loss to Colquitt County by shutting out Lake Gibson (Fla.) 51-0.
The Trojans, now 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, will open Region 1 play on Sept. 30 at home against Houston County.
• Stockbridge, another Colquitt County victim, raised its record to 3-2 with a 49-2 win over Hampton.
The Tigers will be off until Sept. 30 when they travel to play Mt. Zion-Jonesboro.
• Lincoln High of Tallahassee, which will come to Moultrie on Sept. 30, dropped its first game of the season last Friday, losing to Bartram Trail 24-7.
The Trojans, now 3-1, will be off on Friday.
• Deerfield Beach (Fla.), which opened its season with a 37-0 loss to Colquitt County in the Georgia-Florida Challenge, got its record up to 2-3 with a 50-12 victory over Everglades last week.
