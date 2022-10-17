MOULTRIE – Neko Fann continues his steady assault on Colquitt County passing records.
The junior quarterback has started just 18 games for the Packers and already has thrown for 3,291 yards and 41 touchdowns.
His passing yardage already ranks ninth all-time and his 41 scoring tosses rank behind Chase Parrish, who had 70 in his outstanding career as a Packer; Jaycee Harden, who had 62; Reggie Stancil, who had 53 back in the day; and Tyler Brown, who had 44 when his career ended in the 2010 state championship game against Brookwood.
Of this and that:
• Daijun Edwards scored his fifth touchdown of the season for the Georgia football team in the Bulldogs’ 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt last Saturday in Athens.
The junior from Moultrie carried 10 times for 49 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.
For the season, Edwards has 59 carries for 334 yards and the five scores. He also has seven pass receptions for 54 yards.
That he knows his way to the end zone should be no surprise to Colquitt County football fans.
During his career as a Packer, he scored a school-record 66 touchdowns.
• Carter Boatwright started at tight end and had one pass reception for Florida Atlantic in the Owls 17-14 victory over Rice.
FAU, now 3-4, will be at UTEP on Saturday.
• Orion Bonner had three pass receptions for 22 yards in Glenville State’s 31-12 win over Alderson Broaddus University.
Now 4-3, the Pioneers will play on Saturday at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio
• In Memphis’ tough 47-45 four-overtime loss to East Carolina, Zy Brockington was credited with a pair of tackles.
The Tigers will play at Tulane on Saturday.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted after all four Florida State touchdowns in the Seminoles 34-28 loss to Clemson in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles, now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, will play host to Georgia Tech on Oct. 29.
• In Gardner-Webb’s 21-20 loss to Liberty, Ty French had four tackles, including two sacks.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs will play at Charleston Southern on Saturday.
• Will Rykard continues to start at center for Alabama-Birmingham.
# Auburn’s John Samuel Shenker had one pass reception for five yards in the 48-34 loss to No. 7 Ole Miss.
The Tigers, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, will play next on Oct. 29 at Arkansas.
• The Ward brothers made their presence felt last Saturday.
Older brother Jay Ward had four tackles in LSU’s 45-35 win over Florida.
Now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, LSU will be home to meet Ole Miss on Saturday.
Younger brother Jaheim Ward, who plays at Austin Peay, also had four tackles in the Governors’ 52-17 win over Murray State.
Austin Peay will play next on Oct. 29 at home against Jacksonville State.
• Another former Colquitt County defensive back playing well in the secondary at the next level is Nyquan Washington, who had five tackles for Tennessee Tech in its 30-14 loss to Tennessee State.
Tennessee Tech, 1-5, will play at Kennesaw State on Saturday
• Dee Walker had three solo and three assisted tackles in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 45-15 win over McNeese State.
It was the third win in a row for the Lions, who will be home Saturday to take on Houston Christian.
• Former Colquitt County assistant Byron Slack, now in his first season as Cook’s head coach, has the Hornets at 6-1 after last Friday’s 45-28 win over Berrien.
Cook will be home to face Dodge County on Friday.
