One day after younger brother Brett Fitzgerald converted after three Colquitt County touchdowns last Friday, Ryan Fitzgerald was 5-for-5 in extra points and connected on two 24-yard field goals in Florida State’s 47-7 season-opening victory over Duquesne in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles will travel to New Orleans next Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with LSU.
And Ryan wasn’t the only former Packer busy on Saturday.
• Kamaar Bell started on the offensive line and Carter Boatwright started at tight end for Florida Atlantic, which opened with a 43-13 win over Charlotte.
FAU will play next Saturday at Ohio.
Red-shirt freshman Xavier Williams is a backup quarterback for Charlotte, which will play host to William and Mary on Saturday.
• Jaheim Ward, another red-shirt freshman former Packer, started in the secondary for Austin Peay, which lost to Western Kentucky 38-27 on Saturday.
Ward had one solo and one assisted tackle for the Governors, who will be home to face Presbyterian on Saturday.
• True freshman linebacker Rickie Yates got his first taste of college football and contributed an assisted tackle for Point University in its season-opening 34-7 loss at Cumberland.
• Former Colquitt County offensive coordinator Jeff Hammond has Worth County off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2010 in his first year as the Rams head coach.
Worth defeated Turner County 22-6 in its opener and edged Mitchell County 16-14 on Friday. The Rams will be home to face 0-2 Upson Lee on Friday.
• And former Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers is making Thomas County Central fans happy after leading the Yellow Jackets to wins over Cairo (50-7) and Thomasville (31-0) in his first two games as head coach.
The Yellow Jackets had lost to crosstown rival Thomasville in four of the last five years.
Thomas County Central will try to go to 3-0 when 1-1 Bainbridge visits the Jackets Nest on Friday.
• Lee County, which will play host to Colquitt County on Sept. 9, is 2-0 after defeating Warner Robins 26-10 and Hapeville Charter 37-0 to open the season.
Trojans’ running back Ousmane Kromah has rushed for 366 yards on 36 carries in those two games.
Lee will be home to face 1-1 Lithia Springs on Friday.
• After the Packers play Lee County and get a week off, Cedar Grove, the No. 1 team in Class AAA will come to Moultrie for the second straight year.
The Saints are 1-0 after opening with a 30-14 win over Bainbridge.
Cedar Grove’s game against Edison High of Miami scheduled for last Friday was canceled.
• Lincoln High of Tallahassee, which will visit Moultrie on Sept. 30 as Colquitt County’s Homecoming opponent, opened its season last Friday with a 71-6 victory over Godby.
The Trojans will travel to play at 0-1 Palm Beach Lakes (Florida) on Friday.
• Westlake High, playing for first-year coach and former Packers assistant Rico Zackery, is 1-1 after defeating Crisp County 47-7 last Friday.
Westlake will play Cedar Grove on Friday.
• Robert Craft, another former Packers assistant coach, has his North Forsyth team at 1-1 after a 35-7 win at Forsyth Central last Friday.
The Raiders will be home to face West Forsyth on Friday.
