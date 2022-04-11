MOULTRIE — Georgia Military College golfer Chloe Howell was the low medalist at the recent Lake Sinclair Invitational held at The Club at Lake Sinclair.
The tournament was sponsored by the GMC golf team.
Howell, the freshman former Lady Packer, finished five shots ahead of teammate Macy Williams.
The GMC women’s team is now preparing for the NJCAA Southeast Regional that will be held April 18-19 at Duran Golf Club in Viera, Fla.
Howell also was named to GMC’s third quarter Dean’s List for having a GPA of between 3.2 and 3.7.
Of this and that:
• Tanner Brown, another former Colquitt County golfer, is playing well for the Central Alabama Community College team.
At the recent Glenlakes Invitational held at Glenlakes Golf Club in Foley, Ala., Brown tied for fifth with a 1-under par 143 that included a second-round 69.
Central Alabama won the event with 9-under 567.
Brown and his teammates are playing in the Alabama Community College Conference championship hosted by Snead State that began on Monday.
• Kodi Bishop went 3-for-3 with a home run and five runs batted in in Truett McConnell’s recent 15-5 win over Union.
Bishop is hitting .247 for the Bears, who are 18-15.
• The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will make a stop in Cairo on Friday.
The trophy will be on display at the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County from 4-7 p.m.
Friday is Jackie Robinson Day.
• Henry Daniels is hitting .338 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 38 runs batted in for the ABAC baseball team.
Teammate Jeb Johnson is 1-0 in 12 appearances. He has 16 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. He has walked just four.
Johnson’s first collegiate victory came on Feb. 24 in ABAC’s 16-10 win over the Emanuel College junior varsity.
• The ABAC women’s softball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a doubleheader sweep of Georgia Military College last Friday.
Abby Plymel went 1-for-2 in the second game and is now hitting .296 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 runs batted in.
Callie Faircloth, Plymel’s former Colquitt County teammate, played center field for GMC in the first game.
• Sarah Harrell is hitting .320 with a home run for East Georgia College.
