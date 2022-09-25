MOULTRIE — A new locker room at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., has been named in honor of its longtime successful basketball coach and Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame member Eugene Richardson.
The new room was dedicated to Richardson at a ceremony in the high school gymnasium.
The locker room features LED lighting, oak flooring, a flat screen television, a white board, reclining massage chairs and a wall displaying the program’s state championship trophies.
Richardson was a fine basketball player at Moultrie High under coach Roy Saturday before playing collegiately at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he scored 1,454 points in his career.
He played briefly for Atlanta Hawks before embarking on a seven-year professional career in Europe.
Following his playing days, he turned to high school coaching, where he had a successful career at both Coconut Creek and Boyd Anderson in Florida.
Among his finest teams was the 2007-2008 Cobras who went 31-2 and were ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 28 in the nation.
The following year, the Cobras were 25-3 and were ranked No. 2 in the state.
Richardson, 67, recently retired as the head coach at Boyd Anderson, where he placed emphasis on education as well as athletics.
Known by many during his coaching career as “Georgia Boy,” Richardson was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
Of this and that:
• Daijun Edwards had 12 carries for 73 yards in Georgia’s 39-22 victory over Kent State on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
One of the runs was for 17 yards.
The Bulldogs, now 4-0, will return to SEC competition next Saturday when they travel for a 7:30 p.m. game at Missouri.
• Orion Bonner caught three passes for 78 yards, including one for a 64-yard touchdown, in Glenville State’s 34-23 loss to Wheeling University last Saturday.
The touchdown reception, on a pass from quarterback Jeff Miller, helped give the Pioneers a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
Glenville State, now 2-2, will be home to face West Liberty next Saturday.
• Lemeke Brockington, another former Colquitt County receiver, also had a pass reception on Saturday helping Minnesota defeat Michigan State 34-7.
Brockington’s catch was good for 19 yards.
The 4-0 Golden Gophers will be home to face Purdue on Saturday.
• Lemeke’s cousin Zy Brockington, a defensive tackle for Memphis, had two assisted tackles and one solo tackle in the Tigers’ 44-34 victory over North Texas.
The Tigers, now 3-1, will be home to play Temple on Saturday.
• Red-shirt freshman cornerback Omar Daniels contributed to Kansas State’s big 41-34 upset of No. 6 Oklahoma.
Kansas State will be home to face Texas Tech on Saturday.
• Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 30-yard field goal and converted after five touchdowns as Florida State pounded Boston College 44-14.
The Seminoles are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC as they prepare to meet Wake Forest in Tallahassee on Saturday.
Former Packer Brian Daniels is the football equipment manager for the Demon Deacons.
• Daniels played his college football at Gardner-Webb, which fell to Mercer 45-15 last Saturday, despite two solo and four assisted tackles by starting defensive end Ty French.
• Appalachian State fell 32-28 to James Madison last week in a game in which Kaleb Dawson was credited with two solo and one assisted tackle.
The 2-2 Mountaineers will face The Citadel this weekend.
• In Auburn’s 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri, John Samuel Shenker has three catches for 39 yards for the Tigers.
Auburn will be home Saturday to face LSU.
• Austin Peay raised its record to 4-1 with a 31-20 win over Eastern Kentucky.
Jaheim Ward had a productive game in the secondary for the Governors with one solo and two assisted tackles.
Austin Peay will be at Central Arkansas on Saturday.
• Quarterback Xavier Williams completed one of his two passes late in Charlotte’s 56-20 loss at South Carolina.
The 49ers will be home to play UTEP on Saturday.
