MOULTRIE — Senior Sadie Norman shot an 82-78 to help lead the Colquitt County girls golf team to a tie for fourth place in the recent Class 7A state tournament held at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
Lambert won the event with a 9-under 423.
Walton was second with a 452 and was followed by Lowndes with a 505 and Colquitt County and Peachtree Ridge, each with a 526.
The Lady Packers shot a 268 on the first day of the two-day tournament and followed with 258.
Colquitt also got a 90-88 for 178 from Lenzie Norman; a 99-92 for a 191 from Ann Elyse Clements; and a 95-96 for a 191 from Taylor Brown.
Addison Martin also played for the Lady Packers.
Milton shot a 6-over par 582 to win the boys state championship.
Of this and that:
• UAB’s Will Rykard was No. 45 on the a list of top 50 centers in college football heading into the 2022 season.
Rykard will be a red-shirt junior for the Blazers this fall.
He played in nine games, starting six last fall for UAB.
• Steven Krajewski has transferred from the University of Connecticut to Georgia State.
The former Colquitt County quarterback played in four games as a freshman at UConn in 2019.
The school did not play football in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Last season, he played in nine games and threw for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns.
His best performance was against Vanderbilt when he completed 18-of-34 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
Georgia State is one of the schools that Krajewski considered following his senior season at Colquitt County.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Atlanta where incumbent Panther starter Darren Grainger returns. Georgia State also has last year’s backup Mikele Colasurdo and former Memphis Tiger Keilon Brown on the roster.
• Former Colquitt County assistant coach Shawn Sutton has been named by new Lowndes coach Zach Grage as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.
Sutton had been hired as the head coach at Pelham last year, but then declined the job and spent the season on the staff at UAB.
Heading into his 36th season as a football coach, Sutton was an assistant under Rush Propst both at Hoover High in Alabama and at Colquitt County.
Sutton was on the Packers staff from 2011-2013 and after leaving for the 2014 season, returned to coach from 2015-1017.
Lowndes also hired Chris Wade, who had been on the staff at Tift County for 10 years.
•Woodstock won the Class 7A state baseball championship, sweeping Etowah at Truist Park in Atlanta, 5-0 and 4-0.
The Wolverines allowed just five hits in the two games.
It was ironic perhaps that the two teams playing each other for the championship are both located in Woodstock and are only two miles apart in Cherokee County.
Woodstock swept all five of its playoff series to win the championship.
Etowah won playoff elimination games twice on its way to the championship series.
The state championship was the first for Woodstock. Etowah won a title in 2017.
