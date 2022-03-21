MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County football team will open spring practice on Wednesday, May 4, with a session starting at 3:50 p.m.
The Packers also will practice on Friday, May 6, 6:10 a.m.; Monday, May 9, 3:50 p.m.; Wednesday, May 11, 3:50 p.m.; Friday, May 13, 6:10 a.m.; Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.; Monday, May 16, 3:50 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 18, 3:50 p.m.
Spring practice will conclude with the annual spring game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Cairo.
Of this and that:
• The Georgia High School Association’s board of trustees voted 13-0 last week to support dropping the number of classifications to six.
The proposal could be adopted when the executive committee takes it up on April 11.
The goal is to reduce travel to and from competitions.
State lawmakers have threatened to make the GHSA pay for schools’ travel that exceeds 75 miles.
In the most recent GHSA reclassification, Colquitt County remains in Region 1 in Class 7A, which already included Camden County, which is about 140 miles from Moultrie.
For the next two cycles, Richmond Hill has been added to Region 1. That school is some 200 miles from Colquitt County.
With fewer classes, regions could be created with schools closer geographically, requiring less travel.
Under the new proposal, it is unlikely that both Camden County and Richmond Hill would be in a region with Colquitt County, Lowndes and Valdosta,
The GHSA still hopes to separate divisions in Class A, which means there would be 56 regions.
The hope is that 56 regions would allow for less travel.
If approved, the new plan is not likely to be put into place until 2024-2025.
The most recent reclassification approved the current plan for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
• Former Colquitt County football player and assistant coach DeRhyan “Snoop” Arnold has been hired to coach the safeties at Westlake High.
Rico Zackary, also an ex-Packers assistant, was named Westlake’s head coach recently.
Arnold also will be the football program’s recruiting coordinator.
After leaving Colquitt County after the 2010 season, Arnold, a defensive end, played at Shorter University.
After college, he coached in the ninth-grade program at Colquitt County and last season was an assistant at Valdosta.
• Freshman Abby Plymel is hitting .301 for the ABAC women’s softball team.
She has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and has driven in 14 runs.
The Fillies took a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s home doubleheader against East Georgia State.
• Speaking of East Georgia State, the Bobcats have two former Lady Packers performing for their softball team.
Sarah Harrell was 1-for-1 in a recent 6-0 victory over the Thomas University junior varsity team.
Maggie Rae Parker has appeared in nine games for the Bobcats.
• Callie Faircloth has played in 23 games for the 17-13 Georgia Military College women’s softball team.
• Gracie Frazier is 3-for-13 while appearing in eight games, including five starts, for the 4-21 Eastern Kentucky softball team.
• Henry Daniels continues to have a productive sophomore season for the ABAC baseball team.
The former Packer is hitting .352 with nine doubles, three triples and four home runs and leads the Stallions with 25 runs batted in.
Jeb Johnson has made nine appearances on the mound for ABAC, striking out 10 batters while walking just four.
Other former Colquitt County Packers playing baseball collegiately are Gavin Patel at Kennesaw State; Turner Sircy, Florida A&M; J.T. Whatley and Gavin Steptoe, Andrew College; and Kodi Bishop, Truett McConnell.
• Za’Nautica Downs finished her junior basketball season at Troy by averaging 5.5 points in 31 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.