MOULTRIE — Former Colquitt County and Georgia Southern linebacker Tomarcio Reese has taken a job as a defensive assistant on the Valdosta High School staff working for head coach Shelton Felton.
Reese, who started on the Packers’ 2014 undefeated state championship team, played one year at Eastern Arizona College and another at North Mississippi Community College before finishing his career with two seasons at Georgia Southern.
One of the career highlights for Reese, who played in 24 games for the Eagles in 2017-2018, was a scoop-and-score touchdown against Auburn.
Bull Barge, another linebacker on that 2014 team, is the linebackers coach for the Packers and Dee Walker, aother, is still playing college football.
Walker is preparing for his senior season at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he had 41 tackles last season.
He was one of the school’s two representatives at the Southland Conference’s recent Media Day.
Of this and that:
• Former Packer tight end John Samuel Shenker has returned for his sixth season at Auburn.
Shenker, who played for Colquitt County in 2016 and had 30 pass receptions for 451 yards and two touchdowns after transferring from Deerfield-Windsor, is coming off the most productive season ever by an Auburn tight end.
In 2021, Shenker had 33 catches for 413 yards, both records for an Auburn tight end.
He represented Auburn at the recent SEC Media Day.
• Two other former Colquitt County football players who finished their high school careers elsewhere have committed to playing collegiately this year.
Receiver Tajh Sanders, who left Moultrie to play a year at Valdosta and another at Valwood, committed to Western Illinois.
He had 35 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns at Valwood last season.
Quarterback Zane Touchton, who played his senior season at Pelham, committed to UNC-Pembroke.
Touchton completed 46-of-67 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Colquitt County in 2020.
In a home playoff game against Brookwood, he completed 14-of-16 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Last season, he completed 160-of-281 passes for 2,098 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 7-5 Hornets.
• Five of Colquitt County’s 2022 opponents will compete in scrimmage games on Friday.
While the Packers are at Peach County:
Stockbridge, which will be Colquitt County’s home-opener opponent on Aug. 26, will play at McEachern, where Reggie Stancil is now the quarterbacks coach.
Cedar Grove, which will come to Moultrie on Sept. 23, will be at Lovejoy.
Cook will be at Thomas County Central in a game that will feature Justin Rogers, the former Packers head coach and new TCC head man, going up against Cook’s new head coach Byron Slack, who was an assistant for the Packers last season.
In Tifton on Friday, the Blue Devils, now in Region 1-6A, will play host to Lowndes and its new head coach, former Packers assistant Zach Grage.
