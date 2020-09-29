MOULTRIE — Former Colquitt County High offensive lineman Will Rykard got his first career start at UAB last week in the Blazers’ win over South Alabama.
Rykard, a red-shirt freshman, started at center for UAB.
The 2-1 Blazers will play their homecoming game on Saturday in Birmingham against University of Texas at San Antonio.
Other former Packers in action last week:
• Daijun Edwards got his first career carry for Georgia in the Bulldogs’ 37-10 victory at Arkansas last Saturday.
The Packers all-time leading rusher and Georgia true freshman gained four yards on his fourth-quarter carry.
The Bulldogs will return to Athens to play Auburn on Saturday.
• Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a 26-yard field and converted an extra point attempt in Florida State’s 52-10 loss to Miami last week.
Also, Florida State freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker, formerly of Valdosta High and son of Colquitt County co-defensive coordinator Alan Rodemaker, got his first varsity action and was 5-for-9 for 47 yards and one interception against Miami.
Florida State will be home on Saturday to play Jacksonville State.
• John Samuel Shenker started at tight end for Auburn and had one pass reception for two yards in the Tigers’ 29-13 victory over Kentucky.
Auburn, 1-0, will travel to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday.
• Jay Ward turned in a productive game off the bench for LSU in the Tigers 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.
The former Packers defensive back had four solo tackles, an assist and three pass breakups for the defending national champions.
LSU will travel to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
• Kaleb Dawson contributed to Appalachian State’s 52-21 victory over Campbell last week.
The Mountaineers, now 2-1, will play at home against Louisiana on Saturday.
• Ja’Quain Blakely represented Colquitt County in Tennessee’s 31-27 victory over South Carolina. The Volunteers will be home to play Missouri on Saturday.
• Georgia State’s game last Saturday against Charlotte was postponed.
The Panthers, and linebacker Marcus Anderson, are still scheduled to play at home on Saturday against East Carolina.
Also, Colquitt County football fans can purchase tickets for Friday’s game at Dothan High at GoFan from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tickets at GoFan are $8.
Tickets purchased at the gate at Rip Hewes Stadium will be $10.
