MOULTRIE — Six bass fishing teams battled heavy winds and cold temperatures recently to represent Colquitt County High in the second state regional competition to be held on Saturday, at Lake Oconee.
The teams are Swayne Burnum and Jessie McMurphy, Bo Bennett and Talon Griffin, Jacob Brightwell and Hunter Horne, Hardin Roberts and Jake Wilkes, Jaylin Williams and Ethan Slocumb and Lester Fender and Gabe Eubanks.
Roberts and Wilkes qualified for the state competition in last month’s regional at Lake Seminole.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County linebackers coach Rico Zackary has been named as the new head coach at Westlake High.
Zackary was on the Packers staff in 2010.
He spent the last three years as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator at Kennesaw State.
Zackery also was the head coach at Villa Rica and Central in Carroll County, where his teams were 40-16 in five seasons.
• Zach Yenser, who coached the Packers running backs in 2009 and who has been the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to be named as the offensive line coach at Kentucky.
• Former Colquitt County wide receiver Tajh Sanders, who also played at Valdosta and Valwood, has committed to play collegiately at Western Illinois.
The Leathernecks play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
• Cam Singletary scored nine points in Albany Tech’s recent 79-78 overtime loss to Andrew College.
The former Packer is averaging 10.5 points for the Titans.
• Henry Daniels had hits in 10 of his first 21 at bats, including four doubles, a triple and a home run for the ABAC baseball team, which is off to a 1-5 start.
Pitcher Jeb Johnson, Daniels’s former Colquitt County teammate, has made two relief appearances for the Stallions.
• Another former Colquitt County athlete competing for ABAC is Abby Plymel who is 8-for-20 with two doubles and a home run to start her softball career for the Fillies.
• Callie Faircloth, another former Lady Packer, is batting .333 with a double, four runs scored and a stolen base after the Georgia Military College softball team’s first five games.
• Za’Nautica Downs is averaging 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds for the 16-7 Troy University women’s basketball team and Diamond Hall is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 points for Alcorn State’s Lady Braves.
• J.T. Whatley is back playing for the Andrew College baseball team and is 2-for-6 with a walk in his first two games.
Left-handed pitcher Gavin Steptoe also is on the Andrew roster.
• Former Colquitt County High and Moss Farms diver Parker Hardigree was one of the senior members of the SMU swimming and diving team honored last week when the Mustangs met the University of Texas.
Hardigree finished second on 3-meter with a 389.55.
He has already qualified for NCAA Zone competition on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.
SMU will play host to the America Athletic Conference championships on Feb. 16-19.
• Johanna Holloway, a senior on SMU’s women’s swimming and diving team, has qualified for Zones on both springboards and on platform.
• Auburn sophomore Hunter Kebler was second on platform, third on 1-meter and seventh on 3-meter in last weekend’s Auburn Invitational.
His 381.45 on platform was a personal best and allowed him to qualify for NCAA Zones.
His 1-meter score also was a personal best.
Auburn will compete next in the SEC Championships, which will be held Feb. 15-19 in Knoxville, Tenn.
• Timothy Fagan earned four points for Georgia with his second-place on 3-meter in the Jan. 29 meet against Emory at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.
Fagan, a freshman, has qualified for Zones on platform and will compete in the SEC Championships that begin Feb. 15.
• Nolan Lewis, who, like Fagan is a former Moss Farms Diving Tiger and a freshman on the Georgia swimming and diving team, has qualified for Zones on both 10-meter and platform.
His 327.00 on platform in the meet with Emory was a personal-best.
• Maggie Merriman was among those honored at Purdue’s Senior Day. She is a multi-medal winner in the Big 10 Championships.
