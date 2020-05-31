Last fall, Ron and Sarah Fowler more than tripled the number of victories the Colquitt County volleyball team earned during the husband-and-wife coaching team’s first year leading the young Lady Packers program.
But now the Fowlers are returning to Jackson County High, the school they left to come to Moultrie two years ago.
And into the breach will step Julia Okongwu, taking on her first head coaching assignment.
Okongwu has served as an assistant to Lady Packers basketball coach Rondesha Williams the last two years and also helped with the varsity, junior varsity and middle school volleyball programs.
Both Williams and Colquitt County Athletic Director Greg Tillery say they believe Okongwu can continue to build volleyball at the high school.
“She does a great job coaching and teaching,” Tillery said of the Tift County High graduate who also played basketball at Albany State.
Williams calls Okongwu “a high-energy, up-and-coming coach. And she knows the sport.”
The Fowlers had coached at Jackson County for two years before coming to Colquitt County.
The team had won just five games the year before they arrived, but the Fowlers led them to 19 wins in their first season.
In their second year, Jackson County had 33 wins, its first area championship in 21 years and an Elite 8 appearance.
Colquitt County had played just one year of volleyball before the pair arrived and the Lady Packers went 3-23 in 2018.
Last fall, Colquitt improved to 10-22, but is still seeking its first Region 1-7A win.
“She’s already been working on a plan for this season,” Williams said of Okongwu. “I think she’ll do well. She’s already been a blessing to our program.”
